Franklin Graham Gives McDonald's 'Free Advice' on How to 'Bring Happy Customers Back'

Few would dispute that Franklin Graham is one of the premier evangelical Christian voices in the world today.

Nobody would deny that Graham is quite knowledgeable when it comes to matters of the cross.

Well, it turns out that the founder of Samaritan’s Purse is also quite knowledgeable when it comes to a rather different, ubiquitous symbol — those golden arches.

In a post that’s probably not as faith-focused as his usual theological fare, Graham took a few moments out of his busy schedule to be a good Samaritan — pun intended — to worldwide fast food chain McDonald’s.

Because it turns out that the 73-year-old Graham is quite a fan of McDonald’s — it’s something he actually regularly posts about — and was willing to offer some “free advice” for the fast food conglomerate.

In a Monday post on Facebook, Graham outlined three ways in which he thinks the longtime fast food chain could make meaningful and positive changes to the dining experience.

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“McDonald’s has Happy Meals — but I can tell them how they can bring happy customers back!” Graham began. “It’s a pretty simple recipe. Forget all the consultants and GO BACK to the things you used to do.”

“Dump the kiosk-only ordering and have real people behind the registers welcoming customers with a smile and taking orders. A kiosk is cold — the customer becomes just a number. I don’t want to be a number, I want to be a person!”

“Go back to focusing on fresh, hot hamburgers with melted cheese that make customers want to come back again and again,” the minister continued.

“Go back to FRIED apple pies — permanently, not just for a limited-time promotion. We love them. And tell the world the best-kept secret that the fried pies are actually lower in fat, saturated fat, and calories than your baked apple pies! Who knew?!”

“That’s it McDonald’s — free advice from a hopeful, lifelong customer.”

If you follow Graham on Facebook, you’ve probably noticed that he regularly posts about McDonald’s, though never with actual tips for success.

(And yes, he appears to be a huge fan of the fried apple pies.)

Interestingly, Graham’s followers commented under the post, and many actually pointed out yet another “tip” for McDonald’s — just in case they were paying attention.

The most common free bit of advice? Swathes of Graham’s commenters all told McDonald’s that cooking their food in beef tallow — as opposed to seed oil — would also be a massive step forward.

Other comments proffered tips like using better beef, and changing the Chicken McNugget formula.

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