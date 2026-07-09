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Franklin Graham delivers a sermon during a Christmas service at the Pentagon on Dec. 17, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia.
Franklin Graham delivers a sermon during a Christmas service at the Pentagon on Dec. 17, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Franklin Graham Gives McDonald's 'Free Advice' on How to 'Bring Happy Customers Back'

 By Bryan Chai  July 8, 2026 at 5:06pm
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Few would dispute that Franklin Graham is one of the premier evangelical Christian voices in the world today.

Nobody would deny that Graham is quite knowledgeable when it comes to matters of the cross.

Well, it turns out that the founder of Samaritan’s Purse is also quite knowledgeable when it comes to a rather different, ubiquitous symbol — those golden arches.

In a post that’s probably not as faith-focused as his usual theological fare, Graham took a few moments out of his busy schedule to be a good Samaritan — pun intended — to worldwide fast food chain McDonald’s.

Because it turns out that the 73-year-old Graham is quite a fan of McDonald’s — it’s something he actually regularly posts about — and was willing to offer some “free advice” for the fast food conglomerate.

In a Monday post on Facebook, Graham outlined three ways in which he thinks the longtime fast food chain could make meaningful and positive changes to the dining experience.

Do you ever eat at McDonald’s?

“McDonald’s has Happy Meals — but I can tell them how they can bring happy customers back!” Graham began. “It’s a pretty simple recipe. Forget all the consultants and GO BACK to the things you used to do.”

“Dump the kiosk-only ordering and have real people behind the registers welcoming customers with a smile and taking orders. A kiosk is cold — the customer becomes just a number. I don’t want to be a number, I want to be a person!”

“Go back to focusing on fresh, hot hamburgers with melted cheese that make customers want to come back again and again,” the minister continued.

“Go back to FRIED apple pies — permanently, not just for a limited-time promotion. We love them. And tell the world the best-kept secret that the fried pies are actually lower in fat, saturated fat, and calories than your baked apple pies! Who knew?!”

“That’s it McDonald’s — free advice from a hopeful, lifelong customer.”

Related:
Samaritan's Purse Plane Hijacked While on Aid Mission

If you follow Graham on Facebook, you’ve probably noticed that he regularly posts about McDonald’s, though never with actual tips for success.

(And yes, he appears to be a huge fan of the fried apple pies.)

Interestingly, Graham’s followers commented under the post, and many actually pointed out yet another “tip” for McDonald’s — just in case they were paying attention.

The most common free bit of advice? Swathes of Graham’s commenters all told McDonald’s that cooking their food in beef tallow — as opposed to seed oil — would also be a massive step forward.

Other comments proffered tips like using better beef, and changing the Chicken McNugget formula.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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