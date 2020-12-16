The Rev. Franklin Graham delivered a powerful Christmas message on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning for people who are discouraged this holiday season.

“There are many people that are so afraid and so discouraged this Christmas. Many people are alone because of the virus. But I want people to know that God loves them and that God cares for them,” Graham told “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt.

“And He sent his son, Jesus Christ, from Heaven to this Earth at Christmas. And he came not to condemn the world but to save the world.”

Graham then described how we are all sinners and that separates us from God, but God doesn’t want us to be separated from Him.

“So he sent his son at Christmas to take our sins and 33 years later to die on a cross and shed his blood for our sins. And then God raised him to life,” he said.

TRENDING: Republican Electors Cast Votes for Trump in Three Contested States

“Jesus Christ isn’t dead. He’s alive and he will come into any heart that is willing to invite him and trust him and put their faith in him. He will forgive our sins and heal us.”

Graham added, “We’ve never had a Christmas season like this in history where the world is locked down, people are afraid, people are scared. I want people to know that God has not forgotten them and God loves them very very much.”

Graham also spoke about Samaritan’s Purse, of which he serves as president and CEO, and the work done this Christmas season through Operation Christmas Child.

Is your hope in God this holiday season? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“We’ve got about 9 million shoebox gifts going out to children around the world right now, to about 130 countries. This is a massive undertaking. It’s the largest Christmas program in the world today,” he said.

Graham said people can get involved by volunteering to help pack and deliver the shoeboxes or donating items for children.

The evangelist had previously defended Christmas in the time of the coronavirus pandemic after CNN’s Jake Tapper suggested, “Christmas is probably not gonna be possible” this year.

“The reason is that Christmas is not about gatherings and festivities, but it’s about Jesus Christ. It is about God GIVING His Son — sending Him to earth to save us from our sins. As Christians, we celebrate that ‘God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life,’” Graham wrote on Facebook in November.

“This is what Christmas is about — and even COVID doesn’t change that! Christmas celebrations may not be exactly the same this year, but for Christians, Christmas is in your heart.

RELATED: Prominent Catholics Shred the Vatican for Its 'Embarrassing' Nativity Display

“My prayer is that this Christmas millions of people will turn to Jesus Christ and put their faith and trust in Him as the pandemic continues to grip hearts around the world with fear and anxiousness.”

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Samaritan’s Purse dispatched emergency field hospitals, including one to Italy in March to help care for people infected with COVID-19.

A DC-8 aircraft carried about 20 tons of medical equipment, a respiratory care unit and 32 disaster-relief personnel who stayed in the country for at least a month, according to a news release on the Samaritan’s Purse website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.