Franklin Graham Issues Passionate Response to Those Calling Trump ‘Unfit’ for Office

By Randy DeSoto
Published February 20, 2019 at 12:14pm
Modified February 20, 2019 at 12:18pm
Evangelist Franklin Graham took issue with those promoting through the media the “lie” that President Donald Trump is “unfit” to serve, and encouraged people of faith to pray for the president, the vice president and their families.

“Some are quoted in the media saying that President Trump is ‘unfit’ for office,” Graham wrote in a Wednesday Facebook post. “Some have even gone as far as to suggest he should be forcefully removed from office. Really?”

Graham’s observation comes as former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is making the media rounds promoting his new book, “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.”

McCabe — who was fired last March following a finding by the DOJ’s inspector general he did not tell the truth to federal investigators — said in an interview that he and Justice Department Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein discussed the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment to have Trump removed from office, Fox News reported.

The 25th Amendment allows the president to be replaced when a majority of cabinet heads determine he or she is unable to discharge the duties of the office.

Graham noted, “During the 2016 campaign, Donald J. Trump soundly defeated all of the Republican candidates and the Democratic candidate he debated. Even with that, polls and predictions didn’t give him a chance of winning the election—but he did. And now he is keeping his word to the 62+ million people who voted for him.”

The preacher ticked off the promises Trump has kept, including getting the economy moving again, creating jobs, appointing conservative judges, defending the unborn, rebuilding the military and strengthening the southern border.

“I just wish the Democrats and the Republicans would work with him and stop trying to tear him down. Nothing is gained by putting forth the lie that he is unfit,” Graham wrote.

He concluded: “I encourage people of faith to pray for the President and his family, Vice President Mike Pence and his family, and all those who serve in the Cabinet and the White House. They need our prayers.”

Earlier this week, Trump responded to an interview McCabe did on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” tweeting, “Wow, so many lies by now disgraced acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. He was fired for lying, and now his story gets even more deranged.”

The president added, “He and Rod Rosenstein, who was hired by Jeff Sessions (another beauty), look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught.”

Following the release of Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” in Jan. 2018, Trump observed he is in the good company of former Republican President Ronald Reagan in having to endure the constant barrage of false media coverage.

Wolff told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment is “alive every day” among the White House staff. The author also predicted the revelations in his book would “finally end this presidency.”

Trump tweeted in response: “I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I!”

Trump also contended that since the Russian collusion investigation has been fruitless, Democrats and their “lapdogs” in the media have turned to their old Reagan playbook of trying to call into question his “mental stability and intelligence.”

He went on to point out, “Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames.”

