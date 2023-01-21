Franklin Graham Melts Internet with Who He Brought to 'Spicer & Co.' Set Ahead of March for Life

Franklin Graham was one of the most prominent speakers at the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday — but when he appeared on Newsmax’s “Spicer & Co.,” it was his granddaughter who stole the show.

In a viral photo shared by the evangelist on social media, Graham was pictured with his granddaughter Margaret sitting in the chair normally reserved for show guests.

“It was great to have my granddaughter Margaret with me this evening in the studio of NEWSMAX #SpicerAndCo with Lyndsay Keith in Washington, DC, before the March for Life tomorrow,” Graham said in a Facebook post.

As of Saturday morning, the post had racked up over 25,000 likes and 1,800 comments.

“She is precious! Love her dress. So thankful she can be with you!” one commenter said.

“She looks like a natural on TV,” another added. “Maybe she will be hosting a show some day!”

And another summed it up quite well indeed: “A sweetie.”

Graham’s appearance on Newsmax was, of course, of a more serious bent. The 70-year-old Graham, CEO of the Christian charity Samaritan’s Purse and son of famed evangelist Billy Graham, discussed how to handle the backlash the pro-life movement has faced from pro-abortion politicians and extremists in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned last summer — and how to change hearts and minds, not just the law.

“I think we present Christ Jesus — Jesus is the only one who can change a heart,” Graham said. “I can’t change a person’s heart, but He can.”

“And I think we need to lift up Christ. We need to let people know that Jesus Christ didn’t come to condemn, He came to save us.

“But for Him to save us, we have to be willing to turn from our sins,” he added. “It’s called repentance. And that’s how important it is. You have to repent … and believe on the name of his son, Jesus Christ.”







Graham echoed similar sentiments in an interview with the Christian Post before the March for Life, warning the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health was “just one battle and one war.”

Graham said he wants to see the “millions of women” who have aborted their children realize that they can seek God’s forgiveness.

“But they have to come in repentance, asking God’s forgiveness and believing in the name of his son, Jesus Christ. If they’re willing to do that, God will forgive their sins, our sins, all of our sins, and against the millions of women out there who feel there’s no hope,” he said.

“Remember, God created life; I didn’t, He did,” Graham added. “And it’s precious, and we can’t use abortion as birth control.”

“We just need to protect life,” he continued. “Life is precious.”

At the march, Graham offered a pre-march prayer. Prominent speakers at the event included House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who argued and won the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case; former NFL head coach Tony Dungy; and actor Jonathan Roumie from blockbuster Christian streaming series “The Chosen.”

That being said, none managed to melt the internet quite the way Franklin Graham’s granddaughter did — and she ought to be a reminder of why we fight on for the value of life and for the generations to come.

