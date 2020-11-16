Neither the dark times of COVID-19 or a gloomy prediction from CNN’s Jake Tapper can stop the season of light, according to the Rev. Franklin Graham.

On Monday, Graham took to his Facebook page to push back against the prediction from Tapper that “Christmas is probably not going to be possible,” and remind the CNN host that Christmas is about more than holiday parties.

CNN’s Jake Tapper this morning: “Christmas is probably not gonna be possible.” pic.twitter.com/z56ifNCr3G — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 15, 2020

In a discussion about a COVID vaccine and when families will be able to gather to safely celebrate holidays together, Tapper asked Dr. Anthony Fauci if such celebrations would not be able to happen until the fall of 2021.

While Fauci discussed the degree to which the country could return to normal following the release of a vaccine, Tapper suggested specific gatherings would likely need to be canceled for safety reasons in the meantime.

“So not until the second or third quarter of 2021 though? Christmas is probably not going to be possible?” Tapper said.

Graham said Tapper got it wrong.

“This weekend, CNN’s Jake Trapper made the gloomy proclamation that, ‘Christmas is probably not gonna be possible’ this year. I have news for him — Christmas is going to be celebrated by millions and millions of people around the world,” Graham wrote.

“The reason is that Christmas is not about gatherings and festivities, but it’s about Jesus Christ. It is about God GIVING His Son — sending Him to earth to save us from our sins. As Christians, we celebrate that ‘God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.'”

“This is what Christmas is about — and even COVID doesn’t change that! Christmas celebrations may not be exactly the same this year, but for Christians, Christmas is in your heart,” he wrote.

“My prayer is that this Christmas millions of people will turn to Jesus Christ and put their faith and trust in Him as the pandemic continues to grip hearts around the world with fear and anxiousness.”

Others also said Tapper was out of line, and Tapper defended himself on Twitter.

The war on Christmas is back! Tapper: “Christmas is probably not gonna be possible.” pic.twitter.com/RavvSJov9j — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) November 15, 2020

Sorry Jake but I will be celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas day with my family as I have been for 50+ years! — carol macie (@cmacie) November 15, 2020

Maybe not in @jaketapper house, or @CNN , but in may house yes we will have Christmas. Only fools believe this fake news @SteveGuest https://t.co/okd2VakG1T — Mark Brown (@riverdog2) November 16, 2020

Maybe for you, Jake. I’ll be having Christmas with my family, using common sense measures, because this is America, and no Democrat mayor or governor is going to dictate to me what to do in my own home. @jaketapper @GavinNewsom @ericgarcetti #COVID #Lockdown2 #Freedom https://t.co/K7GwrZ6qt4 — Alana Stewart (@AlanaKStewart) November 15, 2020

I was obviously talking about whether families would be able to *safely* observe and celebrate Christmas together. But sure, attack the Jew. Nice work, everyone. https://t.co/vl5DDPJTTr — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 15, 2020

However, Tapper’s excuse fell flat to some.

No, Jake Tapper was definitely saying that we shouldn’t celebrate Christmas with our families. That was 100 percent the context and the meaning. Your lies are utterly transparent to anyone who listens to the clip. https://t.co/PZvRbgrPt1 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 16, 2020

The attack on Christmas follows one on Thanksgiving from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who issued an advisory Thursday telling Chicago residents not to gather in thanks this year.

“You must cancel the normal Thanksgiving plans,” Lightfoot said last week. “Particularly if they include guests that do not live in your immediate household.”

