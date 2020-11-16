Login
Franklin Graham Has Perfect Response To CNN Host's Suggestion That Christmas Will Not Be Possible This Year

Franklin GrahamJustin Sullivan / Getty ImagesRev. Franklin Graham speaks during his 'Decision America' California tour at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds on May 29, 2018 in Turlock, California. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published November 16, 2020 at 9:47am
Neither the dark times of COVID-19 or a gloomy prediction from CNN’s Jake Tapper can stop the season of light, according to the Rev. Franklin Graham.

On Monday, Graham took to his Facebook page to push back against a question from Tapper that “Christmas is probably not going to be possible,” and remind the CNN host that Christmas is about more than holiday parties.

In a discussion about a COVID vaccine and when families will be able to gather to safely celebrate holidays together, Tapper asked Dr. Anthony Fauci if such celebrations would not be able to happen until the fall of 2021.

While Fauci discussed the degree to which the country could return to normal following the release of a vaccine, Tapper in his questions suggested specific gatherings would likely need to be canceled for safety reasons in the meantime.

“So not until the second or third quarter of 2021 though? Christmas is probably not going to be possible?” Tapper asked.

Graham said Tapper got it wrong.

“This weekend, CNN’s Jake Trapper made the gloomy proclamation that, ‘Christmas is probably not gonna be possible’ this year. I have news for him — Christmas is going to be celebrated by millions and millions of people around the world,” Graham wrote.

“The reason is that Christmas is not about gatherings and festivities, but it’s about Jesus Christ. It is about God GIVING His Son — sending Him to earth to save us from our sins. As Christians, we celebrate that ‘God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.'”

Do liberals want to wipe away Christian traditions?

“This is what Christmas is about — and even COVID doesn’t change that! Christmas celebrations may not be exactly the same this year, but for Christians, Christmas is in your heart,” he wrote.

“My prayer is that this Christmas millions of people will turn to Jesus Christ and put their faith and trust in Him as the pandemic continues to grip hearts around the world with fear and anxiousness.”

Others also said Tapper was out of line, and Tapper defended himself on Twitter.

However, Tapper’s excuse fell flat to some.

The attack on Christmas follows one on Thanksgiving from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who issued an advisory Thursday telling Chicago residents not to gather in thanks this year.

“You must cancel the normal Thanksgiving plans,” Lightfoot said last week. “Particularly if they include guests that do not live in your immediate household.”

UPDATE, Nov. 16, 2020: This article has been updated to clarify that in their discussion of a COVID vaccine and holiday gatherings, Tapper asked Dr. Fauci questions that suggested specific holiday gatherings would likely not be possible for safety reasons.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







