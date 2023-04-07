Parler Share
Franklin Graham Posts Must-See Good Friday Video from One of His Father's Acquaintances

 By George C. Upper III  April 7, 2023 at 11:34am
Franklin Graham took the occasion of Good Friday to post a recording on Facebook of a portion of a sermon preached in 1976 by Rev. Dr. S.M. Lockridge.

It’s known as the “That’s my King” sermon … but I’d argue for a different name.

Take a listen below and then I’ll let you know what I think. (If you’re somewhere that requires quiet, scroll down — I’ll post a transcript below.)

“I never met Dr. S.M. Lockridge, but I believe my father Billy Graham knew him,” Franklin Graham explained in his post.

And that, to me, is the real key to this sermonette.

Lockridge is certainly proclaiming Christ as King, but that’s not the real point he wants to make. The crux of his words is simple, and formed as a question: Do you know Him?

Do you?

Jesus said that He not only was knowable, but that He wanted to be known by His people.

“I am the good shepherd,” he said in John 10:14-15. “I know my own and my own know me, just as the Father knows me and I know the Father; and I lay down my life for the sheep.”

In fact, knowing Jesus is the way — the only way — to eternal life.

“And this is eternal life, that they know you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom you have sent,” Christ said in what has since come to be known as the “high priestly prayer” of John 17.

Perhaps that why, or at least one reason why, the Apostle Paul said that nothing could compare to the “surpassing worth” of knowing Jesus.

“Indeed, I count everything as loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord,” Paul wrote in his letter to the Philippians. “For his sake I have suffered the loss of all things and count them as rubbish, in order that I may gain Christ and be found in him, not having a righteousness of my own that comes from the law, but that which comes through faith in Christ, the righteousness from God that depends on faith — that I may know him and the power of his resurrection, and may share his sufferings, becoming like him in his death, that by any means possible I may attain the resurrection from the dead.”

So, I’ll ask you again: Do you know him? If you don’t, here’s how you can.

And here’s that transcript I promised:

The Bible says my King is the King of the Jews. He’s the King of Israel. He’s the King of Righteousness. He’s the King of the Ages. He’s the King of Heaven. He’s the King of Glory. He’s the King of kings, and He’s the Lord of lords. That’s my King.

I wonder, do you know Him?

My King is a sovereign King. No means of measure can define His limitless love. He’s enduringly strong. He’s entirely sincere. He’s eternally steadfast. He’s immortally graceful. He’s imperially powerful. He’s impartially merciful.

Do you know Him?

He’s the greatest phenomenon that has ever crossed the horizon of this world. He’s God’s Son. He’s the sinner’s Saviour. He’s the centrepiece of civilization. He’s unparalleled. He’s unprecedented. He is the loftiest idea in literature. He’s the highest personality in philosophy. He’s the fundamental doctrine of true theology. He’s the only one qualified to be an all sufficient Saviour.

I wonder if you know Him today?

Do you know Jesus Christ as your King?

He supplies strength for the weak. He’s available for the tempted and the tried. He sympathizes and He saves. He strengthens and sustains. He guards and He guides. He heals the sick. He cleansed the lepers. He forgives sinners. He discharges debtors. He delivers the captive.

He defends the feeble. He blesses the young. He serves the unfortunate. He regards the aged. He rewards the diligent. And He beautifies the meek.

I wonder if you know Him?

He’s the key to knowledge. He’s the wellspring of wisdom. He’s the doorway of deliverance. He’s the pathway of peace. He’s the roadway of righteousness. He’s the highway of holiness. He’s the gateway of glory.

Do you know Him? Well…

His life is matchless. His goodness is limitless. His mercy is everlasting. His love never changes. His Word is enough. His grace is sufficient. His reign is righteous. And His yoke is easy. And His burden is light.

I wish I could describe Him to you. Yes…

He’s indescribable! He’s incomprehensible. He’s invincible. He’s irresistible. You can’t get Him out of your mind. You can’t get Him off of your hand.

You can’t outlive Him, and you can’t live without Him. Well, the Pharisees couldn’t stand Him, but they found out they couldn’t stop Him. Pilate couldn’t find any fault in Him. Herod couldn’t kill Him. Death couldn’t handle Him, and the grave couldn’t hold Him.

Yeah! That’s my King, that’s my King. Amen!

Conversation