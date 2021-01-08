Franklin Graham is accusing Democrats of “shaking a fist” at their creator.

The reverend made his statement Sunday in response to a new House of Representatives rule proposed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern on Jan. 1 banning all gender-specific language.

The list of banned words includes “father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle and aunt.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Congressman James McGovern announced a set of changes to the House rules to … Posted by Franklin Graham on Sunday, January 3, 2021

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Congressman James McGovern announced a set of changes to the House rules to enshrine what they call gender-inclusive language and stop the use of so-called non-inclusive words,” Graham wrote on Facebook.

TRENDING: Twitter's Ban of Trump Just Opened an Entire New Line of Criticism

“Can you believe that they actually propose to strike the use of words including father, mother, son, daughter, aunt, uncle, husband, and wife? Yes, you read that right.

“These proposed changes will be voted on soon after the House enters the new session which starts today. God ‘created them male and female’ (Genesis 1:27). This is shaking a fist in the Creator’s face, trying to deny His authority.”

On Monday, the House of Representatives approved the proposal, which was part of a larger package listing the rules for the chamber in the 117th Congress, according to The Christian Post.

The vote fell along party lines, with all Democrats favoring the package and all Republicans against it. The rules package will remain in effect for the remainder of the 117th Congress.

Should men who identify as women be allowed into female bathrooms? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (18 Votes) 99% (2313 Votes)

On Sunday, Graham warned his followers that the country soon would become unrecognizable if Pelosi and crew were “allowed to have their way.”

“If those claiming the name progressive are allowed to have their way, we won’t even recognize this nation in a very short time,” he said on Facebook.

Progressives on the left are rallying behind transgenderism as their new civil rights movement and are increasingly seeking to implement laws that affect the lives of everyday Americans for a group that makes up only up 0.6 percent of the population, according to the Williams Institute.

Many laws and rule changes Democrats are seeking to implement unfairly burden cisgender women (women who identify with their biological sex).

For instance, rules allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports have created an athletic disadvantage for high school girls.

RELATED: Franklin Graham Declares Support for Trump on 'Rigged or Stolen' Election

In many cases, biological men dominate the sports they are allowed to compete in.

Moreover, Democrats are pushing to allow biological men to join female-only spaces such as locker rooms, bathrooms and women’s shelters.

Sex-based rights assume that “male” and “female” are separate designations that require unique protections. Gender-based rights assume that “male” and “female” are interchangeable designations that require the same protections. You can’t have both. — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) December 4, 2020

In less than two weeks, when Joe Biden is sworn into office, things likely will get worse, given what the president-elect has promised to accomplish on his first day as the nation’s leader.

“On his first day in office, Biden will reinstate the Obama-Biden guidance revoked by the Trump-Pence Administration, which will restore transgender students’ access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity,” Biden’s website reads.

“He will direct his Department of Education to vigorously enforce and investigate violations of transgender students’ civil rights.”

Now that Democrats have gained control of the House, Senate and presidency, expect this type of situation to increase in both frequency and lunacy.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.