The Biden administration’s balloon of self-congratulations for posting the LGBT flag at embassies to mark Pride Month is being punctured by multiple critics who say doing so at its embassy to the Holy See is a conscious insult to the Catholic Church, of which President Joe Biden is a member.

Weeks ago, the administration announced that it would abandon the one-flag policy of former President Donald Trump, who insisted that the American flag be flown alone in front of America’s diplomatic outposts.

This week, the Biden administration celebrated what critics called in-your-face disrespect to the Catholic Church by posting on Twitter a photo of the LGBT flag outside the embassy to the Vatican.

The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See celebrates #PrideMonth with the Pride flag on display during the month of June. The United States respects the dignity and equality of LGBTQI+ people. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. pic.twitter.com/Xentlnr16E — U.S. in Holy See (@USinHolySee) June 1, 2021

The administration was taken to task by Rev. Franklin Graham.

“Shame on our State Department for allowing the American Embassy at the Vatican to fly the LGBTQ pride flag. What an insult to the Catholic Church!” Graham posted on his Facebook page and Twitter.

Shame on our State Department for allowing the American Embassy at the Vatican to fly the LGBTQ pride flag. What an insult to the Catholic Church! This flag is promoting an agenda, not a country, & to give it equal billing with the American flag is wrong. https://t.co/zoKekyf2qr — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) June 3, 2021

“This flag is promoting an agenda, not a country, and to give it equal billing with the American flag is wrong. It seems that the Biden Administration has no limits on how far they will go to offend the Catholic Church,” he wrote.

“President Donald J. Trump had a one-flag rule — only one flag could be flown on the American flagpole at our embassies — and that was the American flag. Isn’t that how it should be?” he wrote.

Graham was not alone:

Today the State Department flew the LGBT Pride flag in the Vatican where gay marriage is banned. Curiously, it did no such thing in Saudi Arabia where being gay is punishable by death. Welcome the Woke new world.https://t.co/bO4TcyDecw — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 2, 2021

Biden’s leftist government is at it again. The US Embassy to Vatican City is flying the LGBT flag over it for the month of June. If any Christian thinks that his leftist government won’t attack Protestant Christianity as well, he is sadly mistaken. — Robert Sparkman (@unitedwithjesus) June 1, 2021

Insult. More than insult. Catholic Biden flies lgbt flag at US embassy at the Holy See in Rome. — John flynn (@Johnfly78540485) June 2, 2021

Author John McNichol, a Catholic, said the Biden administration is blatantly showing disrespect for the Catholic Church.

“I am thoroughly disgusted. In my opinion, given the Catholic faith’s stance on homosexual activity, such an action has less in common with attaining and promoting equal rights for people than it does a slap in the face to the Catholic faith for its stances,” he wrote, according to Life Site News.

“It is, regrettably, an action typical of the current American administration’s hostility to authentic Catholicism,” he wrote, adding that Catholic-bashing now has a partisan tinge.

“What is most troubling is that the minions of the Democratic Party now feel comfortable in giving the proverbial finger to the Vatican. I cannot think of another group or nation who would be so blatantly targeted and openly disrespected for its views or policies. Is the Biden administration going to fly the flag of Amnesty International, Free Tibet, or other such symbols at the American embassies in China? Methinks not.”

