Franklin Graham Sends a Message to Donald Trump After Roe Is Struck Down: 'Millions of People Have Prayed for This'

 By Jack Davis  June 25, 2022 at 4:17pm
Rev. Franklin Graham on Saturday praised the Trump administration for its commitment to the unborn as he reacted to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in America.

“I want to thank former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence for all they did to make the Supreme Court decision ending Roe v. Wade possible. Theirs was the most pro-life administration in my lifetime!” Graham posted on his Facebook page.

Graham noted that Trump’s legacy will be a long one. Trump appointed 226 federal judges, according to Pew Research. Those appointments include three of the Supreme Court justices who concurred in the ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“And President Trump’s appointment of conservative judges across this country will have an impact for years to come,” he wrote.

Graham noted one more thing about Trump, who when asked by Fox News about his role in the decision, replied, “God made the decision.”

Oops, You're Not Allowed to Talk About That! Press Secretary Cuts Off Reporter for Bringing Up Sensitive Topic

“I appreciate that when asked about Roe v. Wade being overturned, President Trump gave God the credit. Millions of people have prayed for this, and we thank God,” he said.

In another Facebook post, he noted that the Roe v. Wade decision “has resulted in the deaths of over 63 million innocent children in this country.”

“Sadly, this decision is not an end to abortion — it pushes the battle back to the states. My prayer is that every state will enact protections for children in the womb and that our nation will value life and recognize the rights of our most vulnerable,” he wrote.

In an interview with Newsmax, Graham noted that the battle against abortion is not over.

“I wish it was wiped out completely but it’s not. There are going to be many states that will permit abortions, but I believe this is a step in the right direction,” he said.

Graham said he would like to see all states ban abortion.

“I agree with the Vice President completely on this. He is absolutely right,” he said, referring to Pence.

“We have a lot of evils in this world and abortion is one of those evils and I hope and pray that one day it will be terminated in this country in every state,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation