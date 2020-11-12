Franklin Graham Sends Veterans Day Warning: US Is Under Attack 'From Within'

Rev. Franklin Graham urged followers in a Veterans Day message to pray for the country and its president amid concerns of socialist encroachment.

“Today we honor all of our military veterans who have served to defend the freedoms of this nation, and the blood that has been shed for us and for future generations,” Graham wrote on social media. “We owe them a great debt.”

Graham went on to tell his Facebook and Twitter followers: “It seems our nation is under attack — attack from within, from socialists who want to bring anarchy to our streets.”

“The hard-won freedoms that we have enjoyed in America are very much at stake,” he added.

“Pray for the President, our Commander-in-Chief, as he leads the nation during these turbulent times, that God would give him wisdom, grace, and understanding for times such as these.”

Graham received both support and criticism for his social media posts.

Yes America as we used to know it is coming to an end. There is no patriotic people in the new generations. It’s all about catering to crybabies. Our freedoms are in danger. Some of them are already gone thru social media but people don’t realize it — Kenneth Young (@Kenneth02379837) November 11, 2020

This is ridiculous. Stop with the fear-mongering. And thank my veteran husband for his service. (BTW, we both voted for Biden. HE’S the one who actually supports the military.) — Christine Piper (@seapipe) November 11, 2020

I say this with love–you are so joined at the hip with President Trump that you are unable to see reality. Your own father warned that crossing the line between politics and religion was dangerous. He would be advising Trump to concede to the rightful winner on the race. — Jan Engle Lewis (@JanEngleLewis1) November 11, 2020

This is it!. Since President Trump Won in 2016, they started bullying! Massive Protest! Then, his Term has been relentless wicked plotting 24/7 Now this… Enough is Enough !!! 🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏 — LSC 🙏❤️ (@321_Canada) November 11, 2020

A faithful Trump supporter, Graham attended church with Vice President Mike Pence two days before the election, according to the Boone, North Carolina-based Watauga Democrat.

But Graham’s family appears to be divided over Trump.

Last year, Graham’s nephew, Aram Tchividjian, challenged his uncle on Twitter.

After Christianity Today — which Graham’s father, Rev. Billy Graham, founded — penned a 2019 editorial calling for Trump’s removal, Tchividjian appeared to deny his uncle’s claim that Billy Graham voted for Trump in 2016.

I hadn’t shared who my father @BillyGraham voted for in 2016, but because of @CTMagazine’s article, I felt it necessary to share now. My father knew @realDonaldTrump, believed in him & voted for him. He believed Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 20, 2019

I’ll never forget that day in 2016 when my grandfather, @billygraham, shrugged off the symptoms of Parkinson’s and hydrocephalus, got up out of bed for the first time in a year, drove down to the polling station, and cast his vote. What a glorious memory! — Aram (@aramtch) December 21, 2019

The State, a Greenville, South Carolina-based newspaper, recently reported Franklin Graham’s niece, Jerushah Duford, had joined forces with The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group made up of former Republicans, in an effort to elect Joe Biden.

In September, Franklin Graham led a prayer march in Washington, D.C., saying the only hope for the United States is God.

“And it seems like our country is out of control, and I feel that the only hope for our country is God,” Graham told The Western Journal at the time.

“I think God can use a politician to turn this country around, but we have to have God.”

