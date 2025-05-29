Franklin Graham Shares Special Request After Meeting with Zelenskyy

World leaders needed to hear this message. Whether they humble themselves enough to act on it remains an open question. But that holds true for all of us every day of our lives.

In fact, every Christian knows that no other message really matters.

Wednesday on Facebook, evangelist Franklin Graham announced that he had met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, Germany, where he prayed for Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and President Donald Trump, after which Graham asked both European church leaders and Facebook followers to join him in the same prayer that the Russia-Ukraine War may speedily end in peace.

“Today I had the privilege of meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin and to have prayer with him,” Graham wrote. “I prayed for him, and I also prayed for President Vladimir Putin and President Donald J. Trump—that God would give these leaders wisdom and give them a path forward to peace. The complications in Ukraine and Russia are very difficult, and I believe only God can solve this.”

Indeed, only God can solve this. And that holds true for problems large and small.

Graham then delivered his message to a large gathering of European faithful.

“I shared about this during our European Congress on Evangelism meeting this evening and asked the delegates—over 1,000 church and ministry leaders from all across Europe—to stand together and pray for Ukraine, for Russia, and to pray for peace,” he added. “Will you join us in praying for peace as well?”

In February, the Russia-Ukraine War entered the fourth year of what many regard as pointless slaughter.

Moreover, few foreign wars have engendered as much bitterness among Americans as this one has.

For one thing, many Americans, particularly those who voted for Trump in the 2024 election, believe that since 2022 our elected leaders have cared far more about Ukraine’s border than America’s. To that end, those leaders have wasted tens of billions of dollars on a war Ukraine cannot win.

Moreover, many Trump supporters have grown weary of virtue-signaling liberals who imagine the Ukraine war as a fight for “democracy.” Western nations’ involvement in Ukraine since 2014 has been far too sinister for any informed American citizen to ever fall for such “democracy” propaganda.

Nonetheless, Jesus Christ commanded us to pray even for those whom we might regard as enemies:

“But I say to you who hear, Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who abuse you” (Luke 6:27-28).

Moreover, New Testament writers told us to pray for earthly leaders:

“First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way” (1 Timothy 2:1-2).

Thus, setting aside the politics of this dreadful war, we may thank Graham for calling us to pray. That is, after all, the only message that matters.

