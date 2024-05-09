Franklin Graham Slams Boy Scouts for Going Fully 'Woke,' Offers 'Christ-Centered Alternative'

It’s safe to say that not everyone is on board with the Boys Scouts of America’s decision to rebrand the organization.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, BSA announced that the organization will soon become known as “Scouting America.” The change will go into effect on Feb. 8, 2025, the Boy Scouts 115th anniversary.

“Though our name will be new, our mission remains unchanged: we are committed to teaching young people to be Prepared. For Life,” said Roger A. Krone, president and chief executive officer of BSA. “This will be a simple but very important evolution as we seek to ensure that everyone feels welcome in Scouting.”

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, didn’t hide his disappointment at the decision.

“Talk about losing your way,” Graham wrote in a Facebook post criticizing the announcement.

“Being woke isn’t the need – staying focused and true to what God calls you to do is what’s important.”

Graham also pointed out that BSA’s attempt at inclusivity is driving parents away from the organization.

“It’s no surprise that thousands of parents are choosing other options like Trail Life USA which is a great Christ-centered alternative,” Graham wrote.

Trail Life USA is a Christian-based group that started in 2013 after the Boy Scouts decision to allow openly gay Scouts to remain in the organization, as The Associated Press reported in 2015.

It describes itself as “the premier national character development organization for young men which produces generations of godly and responsible husbands, fathers, and citizens,” according to its website.

Trail Life’s program caters to boys ages 5-17. It offers three stages, “Woodlands Trail,” “Navigators” and “Adventurers,” each of which teaches various skills and values.

During the “Woodlands Trail” stage, the website states, for those ages 5-10, the program holds weekly meetings “designed to delight the raucous, rowdy, unruly nature of a boy. Trailmen engage in hands-on experiences that develop character, deepen faith, and hone practical skills in the seven program branches.”

Those who pass on to the “Navigator” stage, for ages 11-13, will build upon the knowledge gained in the “Woodlands Trail” stage, the website states, and develop an “understanding of their values and beliefs under the guidance of godly male role models through being responsible in outdoor adventures and in their home and school life.”

“Adventurers” is the final stage, designed for young men ages 14-17. This stage is all about cultivating the skills learned in the previous two stages, and turning young boys into young men.

The challenges in this stage become more difficult, as they are designed for young men to “mature in wisdom and faith,” the website states. “Adventurers” also “plan and lead outdoor events and large projects while exercising leadership positions in the Troop, even mentoring some of the younger Trailmen.”

Trail Life is also aimed at the fathers of the young boys being involved in the program. As part of the rite of passage ceremony when a boy moves from Woodlands Trail to Navigators, the new Navigator is presented with his standard, the official staff used by members of the program, by his father or a significant mentor.

Trail Life represents a chance for fathers and sons to deepen their relationships, grow in their Christian faith, and learn the skills necessary to bring on “a new generation of godly leaders.”

It’s easy to see why Christian frustrated parents are more inclined to choose Trail Life over BSA. While both aim at developing character and value, Trail Life’s focus on teaching Christian values contrasts with how the mission of the Boy Scouts has evolved.

Granted, BSA is free to rebrand its program in whatever way it wishes. However, the direction it’s going is alienating a large cohort of people who have traditionally been interested in the program.

Parents don’t want to worry about the programs they are sending their kids to being too political. They want their children to be children, and learn important and valuable life skills in a fun and safe environment.

What BSA fails to see is that trying to mix boys and girls in this case isn’t likely to succeed. Boys and girls are very different. They have separate interests, respond in different ways, and need to learn how to cultivate virtues and values in a manner that conforms to their differing learning styles.

By meshing them together, BSA is actually doing a disservice to both.

And so, parents are responding by looking for other options like Trail Life that respect these differences.

If this is the path BSA wants to continue on, it won’t be surprising to see more and more parents look for alternatives.

