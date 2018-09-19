SECTIONS
Franklin Graham Calls Out ‘Socialist-Leaning Dems’ in Wake of Kavanaugh Accusations

By Grace Carr
at 8:01am
Christian evangelist Franklin Graham defended Judge Brett Kavanaugh in an interview Tuesday, saying that the judge has a stellar reputation and that behavior more than 35 years ago is no longer relevant.

Kavanaugh’s actions as a high schooler are “not relevant,” Graham told the Christian Broadcasting Network. “There wasn’t a crime that was committed. These are two teenagers and it’s obvious that she said no and he respected it and walked away,” Graham continued, according to The Herald Sun of Durham, North Carolina.

“Judge Kavanaugh has a stellar reputation of judicial excellence, integrity, & character,” Graham tweeted Monday.

Graham’s remarks follow allegations that Judge Brett Kavanaugh tried to force himself on Christine Blasey Ford at a party in Maryland when they were both teenagers.

The allegations were reported by The New Yorker on Sept. 14. Ford’s name was not reported until Sunday.

California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein sent a letter to the FBI about the allegations on Sept. 13, allowing this claim to gain widespread attention.

She also reportedly said Tuesday evening that Ford’s claims may not be truthful, but walked back on those remarks.

“Socialist-leaning Dems would like to see the process derailed, but the confirmation of this judge needs to move forward,” Graham wrote in another tweet.

“Pray for Judge Kavanaugh, Mrs. Ford who is making this accusation, their families, & for wisdom for Senate leadership dealing with these allegations.”

In his own public statements, Kavanaugh has denied any incident like the one Ford described.

“This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or to anyone,” Kavanaugh said Monday. Kavanaugh also said he wasn’t at the party that’s been described as the location where the assault occurred.

Two other men, former classmates of Kavanaugh named Patrick J. Smyth and Mark Judge, whom Ford named as having been involved in the  incident, have both denied being at the party where the alleged incident occurred.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing for Kavanaugh and Ford on Sept. 24. Initial reports indicated that both Ford and Kavanaugh would testify at the hearing.

It is unclear now whether they will both be present after Ford’s statements that the FBI should investigate the matter first before she is burdened with a public hearing.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

