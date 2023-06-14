Franklin Graham Teaches Mark Cuban a Lesson Directly from the Bible After Billionaire Declares Going Woke Is 'Good Business'

Evangelist and President of Samaritan’s Purse Franklin Graham summed up all of corporate America and Hollywood in his response to a comment made by “Shark Tank” billionaire Mark Cuban.

And all it took was one verse.

Graham’s Facebook post was a response to a comment Cuban made in an on-stage conversation at the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual Mackinac Policy Conference, reported Michigan Live.

“Call me woke,” Cuban said, “you don’t need to call it DEI, you can call it whatever you want — I call it good business. It means taking the people that you’re selling to and making sure your workforce looks like them, and making sure you can reflect their values and being able to connect to that. That’s what works for me.”

He continued, “Your constituents wake up in the morning — They don’t think about Bud Light, they don’t think about Target. They don’t think about any of the s*** on the other side, either. They think about how they’re going to live their lives or what’s gonna get them satisfaction.”

Graham’s response to these comments was short and simple.

“Billionaire Mark Cuban says going woke is just good business. Sin has always been good business. That’s why Hollywood sells sin,” Graham wrote on Facebook. “The Bible says, ‘…for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it’ (Matthew 7:13).”



Graham’s post succinctly captured the essence of the problem.

The response of Hollywood and corporate America to wokeness is just the newest avatar of a problem that has existed since the first “sales pitch” in the Garden of Eden.

Sin sells.

Millionaire businessman Hugh Hefner, founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine, once said, “Sex is the driving force on the planet. We should embrace it, not see it as the enemy.”

Is selling sin worth the cost? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (59 Votes)

Hefner made millions normalizing pornography, but his smutty magazines would be considered tame by today’s standards.

In a world where everyone is selling something, sin is the ultimate product. It captivates, captures, enslaves and leaves you craving more.

The tree of wokeness and its perverse fruits, which range from judging people on the basis of their race to the hyper-sexualization of children and body mutilation, are just the newest offering as the old fruits lose their flavor and can no longer satisfy.

Cuban’s comments also gave us a little insight into the corporate mind.

Remember, Cuban didn’t say he actually believed in wokism. He said it was “good business.”

Corporate America knows where its bread is buttered, and they will follow the money.

Like wolves in sheep’s clothing, corporations like Target peddle “the road to destruction” to the youngest and most innocent among us and call it “good business.”

Target stock down $15 Billion! Target has no values, no ethics. Displaying ‘tuck friendly’ swimsuits, t-shirts by a gay Satanist saying ‘Satan respects pronouns,’ and one with a guillotine that says ‘homophobe headrest,’ Target deserves what they get.https://t.co/0yyyj7XcqB — LionHearted (@LionHearted76) June 12, 2023



As long as sin is “good business,” the “broad road” will always have more people on it.

But the verse right after the one Graham quoted in the Bible, Matthew 7:14, says, “For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few.”

If you’re one of the few on that narrow road, do your part to help others get to it.

And if you’re someone who is searching for a better road, look in God’s Word — it’s there for you to find.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.