SECTIONS
News
Print

Franklin Graham to Trump Foes: 'Give It a Rest'

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published September 23, 2019 at 11:43am
Print

The Rev. Franklin Graham said it’s time for President Donald Trump’s foes to “give it a rest” following new impeachment demands in relation to the chief executive’s discussion of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden with the leader of Ukraine in July.

“I wish President @realDonaldTrump’s enemies would give it a rest,” Graham tweeted on Monday.

“For 2 years all the American people heard was collusion. Not true. Then accusations seemed to come out of the woodwork by various women. Then all we heard was impeachment. Now it’s a whistleblower claim,” he added.

TRENDING: Watch Candace Owens Shred 'White Supremacy' Expert Who Attacked Her at House Hearing

Graham said Trump “was elected to do a job. Let’s pray for him, that God will give him wisdom to make the right decisions for the American people and to do his job well.”

On Monday, Trump told reporters at the United Nations in New York that he did raise the topic of Biden and his son, Hunter, when speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25.

Do you think Franklin Graham is right?

In March 2016, the former vice president demanded that then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin or not receive $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees.

According to investigative reporter John Solomon of The Hill, “The prosecutor [Biden] got fired was leading a wide-ranging corruption probe into the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings that employed Biden’s younger son, Hunter, as a board member.”

Trump said there was nothing inappropriate about his call with Zelensky.

“We had a perfect phone call with the president of Ukraine,” he said. “Everybody knows it. It’s just a Democrat witch hunt. Here we go again. They failed with Russia, they failed with recession, they failed with everything.”

Asked how seriously he was taking Democratic calls for his impeachment, the president replied, “Not at all.”

RELATED: Trump Is Making Good on Campaign Promises to Christian Voters

“The one who’s got the problem is Biden,” Trump said. “Cause you look at what Biden did, Biden did what they would like to have me do except for one problem. I didn’t do it. What Biden did is a disgrace. What his son did is a disgrace.”

He further defended his questioning about the Bidens, saying the U.S. is supporting Ukraine and “we want to make sure that country is honest.”

“If you don’t talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country you think is corrupt?” Trump asked.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters at the White House his calls to foreign leaders are monitored and the contents are often recorded, so he has no expectation of privacy, and therefore all the more reason to be careful what he says.

“I don’t assume I’m talking (just) to the leader,” the president said. “Any time I’m on the phone with a foreign leader, many, many people are on the line.”

Graham gave Trump high marks in an interview with The Western Journal this summer, arguing he might go down as one the greatest presidents.

The evangelist praised Trump for being faithful to the promises he made during the 2016 campaign, including appointing conservative justices, supporting the pro-life cause, standing up for religious liberty, enacting pro-growth economic policies and ending the Islamic State’s caliphate.

“All this he has done without a fully supportive Republican majority. He, of course, has been able to do it with the relentless attacks of the Democrats,” Graham said.

He added that Trump “may go down in history as one of the best presidents we’ve had.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Franklin Graham to Trump Foes: 'Give It a Rest'
Anti-Trumpers Shout 'Hitler,' Start Singing When They Can't List a Single Way Trump's Racist
Trump on Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint: Somebody Ought To Look into Joe Biden
Left Rages Against New Rambo Film for Being 'Trumpian'
Rush Goes on Record with Early Talk of 2020 Trump Landslide
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×