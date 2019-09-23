Franklin Graham to Trump Foes: 'Give It a Rest'

The Rev. Franklin Graham said it’s time for President Donald Trump’s foes to “give it a rest” following new impeachment demands in relation to the chief executive’s discussion of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden with the leader of Ukraine in July.

“I wish President @realDonaldTrump’s enemies would give it a rest,” Graham tweeted on Monday.

“For 2 years all the American people heard was collusion. Not true. Then accusations seemed to come out of the woodwork by various women. Then all we heard was impeachment. Now it’s a whistleblower claim,” he added.

Graham said Trump “was elected to do a job. Let’s pray for him, that God will give him wisdom to make the right decisions for the American people and to do his job well.”

On Monday, Trump told reporters at the United Nations in New York that he did raise the topic of Biden and his son, Hunter, when speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25.

In March 2016, the former vice president demanded that then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin or not receive $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees.

According to investigative reporter John Solomon of The Hill, “The prosecutor [Biden] got fired was leading a wide-ranging corruption probe into the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings that employed Biden’s younger son, Hunter, as a board member.”

Trump said there was nothing inappropriate about his call with Zelensky.

“We had a perfect phone call with the president of Ukraine,” he said. “Everybody knows it. It’s just a Democrat witch hunt. Here we go again. They failed with Russia, they failed with recession, they failed with everything.”

Asked how seriously he was taking Democratic calls for his impeachment, the president replied, “Not at all.”

“The one who’s got the problem is Biden,” Trump said. “Cause you look at what Biden did, Biden did what they would like to have me do except for one problem. I didn’t do it. What Biden did is a disgrace. What his son did is a disgrace.”

He further defended his questioning about the Bidens, saying the U.S. is supporting Ukraine and “we want to make sure that country is honest.”

“If you don’t talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country you think is corrupt?” Trump asked.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters at the White House his calls to foreign leaders are monitored and the contents are often recorded, so he has no expectation of privacy, and therefore all the more reason to be careful what he says.

“I don’t assume I’m talking (just) to the leader,” the president said. “Any time I’m on the phone with a foreign leader, many, many people are on the line.”

Graham gave Trump high marks in an interview with The Western Journal this summer, arguing he might go down as one the greatest presidents.

The evangelist praised Trump for being faithful to the promises he made during the 2016 campaign, including appointing conservative justices, supporting the pro-life cause, standing up for religious liberty, enacting pro-growth economic policies and ending the Islamic State’s caliphate.

“All this he has done without a fully supportive Republican majority. He, of course, has been able to do it with the relentless attacks of the Democrats,” Graham said.

He added that Trump “may go down in history as one of the best presidents we’ve had.”

