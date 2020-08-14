Now that the Democratic ticket is set, we know a lot of things about where the party is in 2020.

One issue that’s being overlooked, however, is that of abortion — and evangelist Franklin Graham doesn’t want Christians to forget about it heading into November.

In a tweet Wednesday, the son of the late Billy Graham warned that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, would expand abortion rights exponentially.

Biden and Harris, he wrote, “are labeled as the most pro-abortion presidential ticket in the history of our nation.

.@JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris are labeled as the most pro-abortion presidential ticket in the history of our nation. This should be a great concern to all Christians. As a follower of Jesus Christ, I am pro-life & believe every life is precious to God. https://t.co/SkKccmuZlH — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 13, 2020

TRENDING: Federal Court Strikes Down Sweeping California Gun Control Law

“This should be a great concern to all Christians. As a follower of Jesus Christ, I am pro-life & believe every life is precious to God,” he added.

The tweet linked to a Breitbart article which noted pro-life leaders were alarmed at Biden’s choice of running mate.

For instance, take David Daleiden, head of the Center for Medical Progress. They’re the group that exposed Planned Parenthood’s practices when selling fetal tissue in a series of undercover videos.

Who was the attorney general in California when Daleiden’s home was raided? Kamala Harris.

It’s a bad joke for @KamalaHarris to say she’s running for “truth, justice, decency, equality, freedom, democracy” when she weaponized the powers of law enforcement to attack my 1st Amendment civil rights as a citizen journalist at the bidding of her @PPact donors and backers. https://t.co/ohzYKi2zxU — David Daleiden (@daviddaleiden) January 21, 2019

Daleiden reminded Twitterers that Harris “weaponized the powers of law enforcement to attack my 1st Amendment civil rights as a citizen journalist at the bidding of her [Planned Parenthood] donors and backers.”

She also pushed legislation that would outlaw the practice of undercover video capture the Center for Medical Progress used.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, also criticized Harris’ record.

RELATED: Dems Will Freak: Trump Yanks Millions from WHO, Is Giving to Orgs Like Rev. Graham's Samaritan's Purse

“Kamala Harris is an extremist who supports abortion on demand through birth, paid for by taxpayers, and even infanticide — an agenda rejected by the overwhelming majority of Americans, including millions of Independents and rank-and-file Democrats,” Dannenfelser said in a statement.

Should there be a constitutional amendment protecting unborn life? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (855 Votes) 2% (14 Votes)

“As attorney general of California, Harris conspired with the abortion industry to launch a politically-motivated shakedown of brave citizen journalists who exposed Planned Parenthood’s role in the harvest and sale of aborted baby parts for profit,” she said.

She also pointed out that the ticket would likely roll back the Hyde Amendment — a rule that prevents federal funding from being used for abortions.

Biden, a Catholic, was once a staunch proponent of the amendment. Biden, also a pragmatist, became a staunch opponent of it last June.

“If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s ZIP code,” Biden said at a speech in Atlanta, according to The New York Times; the “ZIP code” part had to do with new laws restricting abortion in several states.

Harris goes a bit further. As the Washington Examiner reported, she suggested on the campaign trail that state and local governments should have to ask the federal government for permission to make abortion laws more restrictive.

“When we look at a law like what’s happening in Alabama and they’re saying they’re going to sentence a doctor to 99 years, as a prosecutor, let me tell you, I got a real problem with that,” Harris said in May 2019.

“We cannot tolerate a perspective that is about going backward and not understanding women have agency, women have value, women have authority to make decisions about their own lives and their own bodies.”

Not about other lives and other bodies, though.

For pro-lifers, a Biden-Harris presidency would be a disaster, particularly if the Senate goes Democratic and the filibuster is eliminated.

They’re “labeled as the most pro-abortion presidential ticket in the history of our nation,” as Franklin Graham put it, for a reason.

It’s something voters need to be aware of.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.