The Rev. Franklin Graham, who last month delivered a prayer at the Republican National Convention, reacted to Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland with a viral social media post calling on Americans to lean on God.

The fiery and controversial debate saw President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden square off in a divisive matchup that, to many, was indicative of the cultural divide in the country.

Graham reacted to the debate, wherein moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News was accused of controversially challenging Trump while showing favor to Biden, by reaching out to all Americans.

“After watching the debate last night, we are reminded that the problems we face as a nation cannot be solved without God,” Graham wrote Wednesday morning on Facebook. “He is our only hope.”

The evangelist continued, “Many areas of our country are in chaos. People are so divided. The coronavirus has attacked almost every country in the world, with no end in sight.”

After watching the debate last night, we are reminded that the problems we face as a nation cannot be solved without… Posted by Franklin Graham on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

But Graham offered words of encouragement and optimism.

“But God can deliver us, if we call upon Him, turn from our sins, repent, and put our faith in His Son, Jesus Christ. May we continue to pray for those in leadership that God would give them wisdom and direction,” he said.

“And we need to pray for all aspects of the upcoming election,” Graham wrote.

“The Word of God says, ‘Turn to Me and be saved, all the ends of the earth! For I am God, and there is no other.” (Isaiah 45:22),’” Graham concluded the viral post.

As of late Wednesday morning, the post had been shared more than 70,000 times after being up for less than seven hours.

It also had garnered nearly 300,000 reactions and 34,000 comments.

Graham led thousands of people in a “Prayer March” on Saturday from the Lincoln Memorial to the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Grateful to be joining #Prayer March 2020 and #TheReturn in DC today pic.twitter.com/f6ButiNel4 — Tony Perkins (@tperkins) September 26, 2020

The pastor and son of late evangelical legend Billy Graham asked those in attendance to “pray over America in this crucial time in our country’s history.”

Franklin Graham asked marchers to ask for God’s grace with regard to first responders, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, the Supreme Court, and the issues of abortion and religious freedom, WTOP-FM reported.

At the GOP convention last month, Graham said during a prayer, “As we come tonight, our country is facing trouble. Tens of thousands are in the path of a deadly storm. The pandemic has gripped millions of hearts with fear. We are divided. We have witnessed injustice. Anger and despair have flowed into the streets. We need your help. We need to hear your voice at this crucial hour.”

Graham added, “We ask that you would unite our hearts, to be one nation under God. For you are our only hope. We declare today our total dependence upon you and our need of repentance as a people.”

The pastor also prayed for first lady Melania Trump and second lady Karen Pence.

“Father, we know that you can make this nation great once again, if we turn our eyes and our hearts to you, and follow your word in obedience. May your will be done on this earth as it is in Heaven. And we pray this in the mighty name of your son, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Amen,” he concluded.

The GOP convention prayer came the week after Graham said he was troubled by the “absence of God” during Democratic National Convention.

