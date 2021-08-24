The Christian non-profit Samaritan’s Purse is joining with other groups to evacuate Americans and others from Afghanistan amid the Biden administration’s failed military withdrawal.

“@SamaritansPurse is partnering with organizations to get men, women, and children out of #Afghanistan. Read more about our response in the country and join us in praying for the thousands of innocent people affected by this crisis,” Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham wrote in a Twitter post Tuesday morning.

.@SamaritansPurse is partnering with organizations to get men, women, and children out of #Afghanistan. Read more about our response in the country and join us in praying for the thousands of innocent people affected by this crisis: https://t.co/EGvmQqUs3m — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 24, 2021

Graham had earlier issued a call to prayer for the people of Afghanistan and Americans trapped in the nation.

“Join me right now for a time of prayer as we lift up Afghanistan, our leadership as they make critical decisions, and all those whose very lives are being threatened by the Taliban — including Christians,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Join me right now for a time of prayer as we lift up Afghanistan, our leadership as they make critical decisions, and all those whose very lives are being threatened by the Taliban—including Christians.#PrayForAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/zXlFSS94s7 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 22, 2021

“There is no hope for these people to get out safely—apart from a miracle from the hand of God—and that’s what we need to pray for,” Graham added in a news release.

Graham encouraged Christians globally to lend their efforts as the Taliban have risen to power.

I’m asking for Christians around the world to join me in praying for the people of Afghanistan this SUNDAY, AUGUST 22. pic.twitter.com/cyjuzoBV1v — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 20, 2021

But prayer isn’t all that Graham’s organization is pursuing.

“Samaritan’s Purse has been partnering with organizations on the ground to get men, women, and children out of this horrific situation,” Samaritan’s Purse reported on Monday.

“We have been able to sponsor flights that have brought hundreds to safety—one of our partners made three trips that brought out 700 people in one day! We have also supported the evacuation of 80 missionary families via land routes,” the report added.

The organization also noted it is working to determine additional needs for those still on the ground.

“In addition, we have a Disaster Assistance Response Team in the region to determine how and where we can best help those who have fled with just the clothes on their backs. We know hygiene items will be urgently needed, and traumatized children will need comfort items and compassionate care,” it reported.

Thousands of Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the crisis began.

“Biden national security officials last week set goal of evacuating 5K-9K per day from Afghanistan,” CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood tweeted on Tuesday.

“[T]his morning, WH says 21,600 were flown out of Kabul in last 24 hours – 12,700 on US military flights, 8,900 on allied coalition flights.

“[T]otal evacuees in last 10 days: 58,700,” he added.

Biden national security officials last week set goal of evacuating 5K-9K per day from Afghanistan this morning, WH says 21,600 were flown out of Kabul in last 24 hours – 12,700 on US military flights, 8,900 on allied coalition flights total evacuees in last 10 days: 58,700 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 24, 2021

The Biden administration’s goal is to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan by Aug. 31.

