Protests Erupt Outside Kim Foxx’s Chicago Office

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police joined many others in a Monday protest outside of Kim Foxx’s office in Chicago.

Crowds gathered Monday to protest the dropping of all charges against Jussie Smollett after he allegedly staged a hate crime. The case was dropped last week and all 16 of Smollett’s felony convictions were dismissed.

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police joined the protests against Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx and her part in the Smollett trial.

The FOP renewed demands last week to investigate Kim Foxx and her possible interference in the Jussie Smollett case, calling Foxx’s behavior “highly, highly suspicious.”

HAPPENING NOW: Chicago Fraternal Order of Police protesting outside @SAKimFoxx’s office as supporters defend her. pic.twitter.com/IEdi9mBizn — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) April 1, 2019

Video footage reveals the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police chanting “Blue Lives Matter” as Jussie Smollett supporters chant back at them, “Black Lives Matter.”

Jussie Smollett supporters chanting “Black lives matter” as Chicago FOP chants “Blue lives matter” outside Kim Foxx office pic.twitter.com/RnfAYzDkkz — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 1, 2019

Others chant “Hey hey. ho ho. racist cops have got to go.”

“hey hey. ho ho. racist cops have got to go”- protest telling kim foxx to resignhttps://t.co/uSSKpiLXuc — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) April 1, 2019

Signs protesting Foxx read “Kim do the Foxx trot, resign,” “R Kelly Wants a Smollett Deal,” and “That Foxx Ain’t So Sly.”

Wild day in Chicago. The Fraternal Order Of Police is protesting State’s Attorney Kim Foxx right outside her office for her handling of the Jussie Smollett case pic.twitter.com/8EkkbYCqfi — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) April 1, 2019

Attorney Kim Foxx’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

