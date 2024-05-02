The college campus protests over the past couple of weeks against the right of the nation of Israel to exist have revealed a vile anti-Semitic ideology that has been simmering for decades in the halls of higher learning.

The protests started around the country almost immediately after the brutal Oct. 7 attacks on Israel by Palestinian Hamas terrorists, but hit a fever pitch on April 17 when a group of Columbia University students set up the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment,” on college grounds, according to WNYW-TV.

Even more disturbing was the anti-American hate mingled with the chants for intifada and “Death to Israel.”

At George Washington University, a statue of the first president of the nation stands defiled, draped in a Palestinian flag covered in graffiti that reads “Genocidal Warmongering.”

Protestors have defaced the George Washington Statue and painted the statue with “genocidal” and “warmonger” pic.twitter.com/qI8IFx8IKI — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) April 30, 2024

According to the New York Times, the Palestinian flag has been raised on flagpoles at multiple universities, including City College of New York, the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Pig takes down Palestinian flag and his counterpart points his gun at our students, my classmates. pic.twitter.com/kaoQcTv2Qb — lollypop 🍡 (@IolIlypop) May 2, 2024

However, at UNC Chapel Hill, anti-American students witnessed a display of the American spirit when a bunch of frat boys protected an American flag, refusing to let it hit the ground despite being cursed at and pelted with water bottles and other objects.

Footage circulating on social media showed members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity surrounding and holding up the Stars and Stripes as pro-Palestinian protesters hurled water bottles in an attempt to replace it with a Palestinian flag.

UNC Chapel Hill Pi Kappa Phi Men Defending our Flag. pic.twitter.com/iy5AXb2Z3o — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) May 1, 2024



One of the young men in the group, Guillermo Estrada, later posted his experience on social media, writing, “Today was a sad yet empowering day at Chapel Hill. When I walked to class, I saw the Palestinian flag raised on our quad flag pole, and was immediately upset at the act that these “protestors” had made. I cannot say I am fully educated on the Israel/Palestine conflict, but it upset me that my country’s flag was disrespected in order to advocate for another.”

“Shortly after, Chancellor Roberts came with police officers to hang the flag once again. They were met with profanity, middle fingers, thrown bottles, rocks, and water. When the flag was raised once again, the greek community began singing the National anthem. As the Chancellor left, the quad erupted into chaos as protestors began removing the flag once again, preparing to destroy it,” Estrada continued.

“My fraternity brother and others ran over to hold it up, in order for it not to touch the ground. People began throwing water bottles at us, rocks, sticks, calling us profane names. We stood for an hour defending the flag so many fight to protect,” he wrote.

but it upset me that my country’s flag was disrespected in order to advocate for another. Shortly after, Chancellor Roberts came with police officers to hang the flag once again. They were met with profanity, middle fingers, thrown bottles, rocks, and water. — Guillermo Estrada (@estradguillermo) April 30, 2024



Despite being vastly outnumbered, the fraternity brothers defiantly clutched the American flag, refusing to let it touch the ground amidst a torrent of screams and objects thrown by masked protesters.

UNC Chapel Hill Pi Kappa Phi Men Defending our Flag. pic.twitter.com/iy5AXb2Z3o — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) May 1, 2024

In response, these high-spirited, patriotic young men are getting a little American gratitude and a hefty chunk of beer money.

A GoFundMe bankrolling their next epic “rager” has already raked in a staggering well over $420,000, up from the $228,000 reported by the Daily Mail.

JUST IN: The frat boys who held up the American flag at UNC and told a pro-Palestine protester to lose some weight have had $270,000 raised for them to throw a rager. Epic 🇺🇸 In just one day, the boys are narrowing in on $300,000 and have even received a $10,000 donation from… pic.twitter.com/TBVjXPPqif — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 2, 2024

“Pi Kappa Phi men defended their flag. Throw them a rager,” the GoFundMe page says.

One of the donors to the GoFundMe page was billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who donated a whopping $10,000 towards the boys’ next kegger.

In January, Ackman told the New York Post that although he considered himself a “Bill Clinton Democrat,” he could no longer support the Democratic party because of its “racist” diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

It looks like these young men’s actions, in contrast to their DEI peers, have solidified his decision.

Saurabh Sharma, president of the conservative organization American Moment, posted on social media, “We’ve got our first sign that [Bill Ackman’s] philanthropic priorities are changing.”

Watching these rambunctious young men do the right thing in the midst of a very dark situation was like striking a flare on a starless night. Their act provided one brilliant flash of hope that there is still hope for college campuses and the young people who attend them — and America responded.

For those interested in making a donation, here is the link.

I gave them $47 and I dont even care how they are voting. I’m just glad proud of how they defended the flag. If you donate, a tip is added that goes to gofundme. You can adjust it as you wish.https://t.co/xbykIWAc00 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) May 2, 2024

This gives me hope. Seeing young men, hold the flag up so it did not touch the floor was as patriotic as it gets. That gives me hope that many young people LOVE this country. God bless those young men 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Common Sense Custodian (@Wall_St_Custo) May 2, 2024

God Bless the kids. It’s the most heartwarming, patriotic thing I’ve seen throughout all of this crap. It’s encouraging to see this as the future of America and not those screaming thugs. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 2, 2024

Some photographs stand the test of time, capturing moments that come to symbolize periods of history and arouse powerful emotions.

When history looks back at the events after Oct. 7, the picture of these young college men will remind Americans that in every generation, there are always those who will not let the American flag fall to the ground.

