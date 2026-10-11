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Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a press conference with Iceland's Foreign Minister at the House of Collections in Reykjavik on Oct. 6, 2026.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a press conference with Iceland's Foreign Minister at the House of Collections in Reykjavik on Oct. 6, 2026. (Mark Schiefelbein - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

'Fraud': Rubio Puts Woke So-Called Human Rights Group on Blast for Stunning US-Israel Hypocrisy

 By Michael Austin  October 11, 2026 at 9:30am
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio blasted human rights group Amnesty International after the organization accused the United States and Israel of committing war crimes in Iran.

When asked about the claim by journalists, Rubio reacted by pointing to the long history of Iranian atrocities in the region, according to a Thursday report from Townhall.

“Amnesty International is a fraud,” Rubio reacted.

“You know what I think Amnesty International should be focused on? An Iranian regime that murdered, in cold blood, tens of thousands of people on the streets of Tehran and other parts of the country,” he continued.

Rubio noted that the Iranian regime does not even stop at attacking protesters in the streets.

“What Amnesty International should focus on is how the Iranian regime goes into hospitals when protesters are injured and murders the people in their hospital bed and, by the way, sometimes murders the doctors or the nurses who treated them,” he added.

What do you think of Rubio's criticism of Amnesty International?

“So they should focus on them. Those are war crimes. Those are crimes against humanity. And those are crimes they’re committing against their own people.”

Amnesty International last month published a briefing that calls for “accountability and redress for possible indiscriminate attacks in violation of international humanitarian law” against the United States and Israel.

“The US/Israeli strikes in Tehran investigated by Amnesty International may constitute indiscriminate attacks and amount to war crimes,” the organization said.

“They must be the object of independent, impartial, effective and transparent investigations.”

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Amnesty International noted that there have been reports of American military assets inducing casualties at a civilian wedding, while the Iranian military has attacked Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq, and Bahrain.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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