'Fraud': Rubio Puts Woke So-Called Human Rights Group on Blast for Stunning US-Israel Hypocrisy

Secretary of State Marco Rubio blasted human rights group Amnesty International after the organization accused the United States and Israel of committing war crimes in Iran.

When asked about the claim by journalists, Rubio reacted by pointing to the long history of Iranian atrocities in the region, according to a Thursday report from Townhall.

“Amnesty International is a fraud,” Rubio reacted.

“You know what I think Amnesty International should be focused on? An Iranian regime that murdered, in cold blood, tens of thousands of people on the streets of Tehran and other parts of the country,” he continued.

Rubio noted that the Iranian regime does not even stop at attacking protesters in the streets.

“What Amnesty International should focus on is how the Iranian regime goes into hospitals when protesters are injured and murders the people in their hospital bed and, by the way, sometimes murders the doctors or the nurses who treated them,” he added.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Sec. Marco Rubio just MIC DROPPED Amnesty International attacking the US for “war crimes” in Iran “You know what I think Amnesty International should be focused on? An Iranian regime that M*RDERED in cold blood tens of THOUSANDS of people in the streets of Tehran and other parts of the country!” “What Amnesty International should focus on is how the Iranian regime goes into hospitals when protesters are injured and M*RDERS the people in their hospital bed.” “And by the way, sometimes m*rders the doctors or the nurses who treated them. So they should focus on THEM!” “THOSE are war crimes. THOSE are crimes against humanity. Those crimes are committing against their own people!” “Amnesty International is a FRAUD!” It’s just another globalist organization that cozies up to Islamists and ignores the REAL crimes committed against humanity. Marco is spot-on These “human rights” groups go silent when a regime slaughters its own people, then suddenly find their voice when America fights back! Rubio said what millions of Iranians have been begging the world to acknowledge, and what AMERICANS KNOW Just like the ICC, we will ignore “Amnesty International.” Frankly, ANY group branding itself around “amnesty” should be written off as BS The best Secretary of State we’ve had, EVER 🇺🇸 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2026

What do you think of Rubio's criticism of Amnesty International? He is right, focus should be on Iran's atrocities Amnesty International should investigate both sides I disagree with Rubio's view Not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use He is right, focus should be on Iran's atrocities 93% (173 votes) Amnesty International should investigate both sides 5% (10 votes) I disagree with Rubio's view 2% (3 votes) Not sure 1% (1 vote)

“So they should focus on them. Those are war crimes. Those are crimes against humanity. And those are crimes they’re committing against their own people.”

Amnesty International last month published a briefing that calls for “accountability and redress for possible indiscriminate attacks in violation of international humanitarian law” against the United States and Israel.

“The US/Israeli strikes in Tehran investigated by Amnesty International may constitute indiscriminate attacks and amount to war crimes,” the organization said.

“They must be the object of independent, impartial, effective and transparent investigations.”

Amnesty International noted that there have been reports of American military assets inducing casualties at a civilian wedding, while the Iranian military has attacked Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq, and Bahrain.

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