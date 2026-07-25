'Fraudulent, Biased And Misleading': Trump Rails Against NGO After It Put Out Bezos-Backed Climate Report

President Donald Trump ordered an investigation to review a nongovernmental organization that recently released a heavily scrutinized climate change report.

The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) released a report Thursday urging the adoption of a type of “attribution” research favored by climate activists that is frequently invoked in liability litigation against energy companies. The president wrote in a late Sunday post to Truth Social that NAS’ climate manuals were politically biased and improperly shaped rulings in major climate lawsuits.

The House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology argued the report presents a conflict of interest because attorneys involved in climate litigation helped establish the scientific standards used by NAS.

“The National Academy of Sciences has historically published analytical Scientific Manuals expressly for our Federal Judiciary,” Trump said in the post. “These bogus Manuals were used by Judges to decide massive ‘Climate Change’ Cases, and have created huge losses across our Country. These Manuals have been totally DISCREDITED. Our Nation’s Federal Judges deserve Facts and Science, not Political Fraud and False Science on Climate.”

The Wall Street Journal editorial board also slammed the more-than-250-page report, funded in part by the Bezos Earth Fund, in Sunday op-ed titled, “A Climate Coup at the National Academies of Science.”

“The report also says this research could help ‘inform’ policies like a law in Vermont, which empowers the government to assess the ‘financial impact on the state of fossil fuel related–greenhouse gas pollution’ and ‘demand payments from fossil fuel companies to fund adaptation projects,’” the board wrote. “The point is to put a scientific gloss on a coercive exercise of government power.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

“Of course, the Academy has been run by Radical Left Dumocrats who, it turns out, published fraudulent, biased, and misleading Manuals on Climate Change,” Trump’s post added.

“With this TRUTH, I hereby order Federal Suspension and Debarment Officials to review this conduct. Our Taxpayers should not be funding Climate Fraud, and Judges should never have relied upon it,” the president concluded.

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