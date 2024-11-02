Fraudulent Pennsylvania Voter Registrations Traced to Democrat-Linked Company: District Attorney

Amid an onslaught of fake voter registration forms in Pennsylvania, one local district attorney has identified the source of them as an Arizona-based firm that is linked to Democrats.

Monroe County District Attorney Mike Mancuso posted on Facebook that some of 30 “irregular” voter registration forms filed in his county “have been found to be fraudulent as they were not authorized by the persons named as applicants.”

“In at least one example, the named applicant is in fact deceased. To date, several, of the fraudulent voter registration forms have been traced to a specific person,” he wrote.

“A company calling itself ‘Field and Media Corps’ a subsidiary of Fieldcorps, an Arizona based organization, working out of Lancaster County, in turn was responsible for submitting the forms in question to county officials,” he wrote.

According to WGAL-TV, a website for the company said it supports Democrats including the Biden-Harris campaign,, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Arizona Democrats.

WGAL reported the website has since been taken down and that calls to the company were not returned.

In his Facebook post, Mancuso wrote, “The broader investigation continues with reference to Fieldcorp’s involvement.”

Monroe County is not the only one dealing with voter registration forms that are fake.

In Lancaster County, the district attorney’s office is reviewing 2,500 forms that arrived as the deadline to register loomed, according to WGAL-TV.

Do you think the election will be fair? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (13 Votes) No: 98% (544 Votes)

Hundreds of them have been found to be fake and others could not be verified.

Canvassing operations for registering voters have been linked to the fake registrations, but no names have been released.

York County received 3,087 voter registration applications that went under review, with 24 percent declined and 29 percent incomplete.

First Assistant District Attorney Tim Barker said a decision about prosecution will be made based on what the office believes to be the intent of those who filed the applications.

“Clearly there is a difference between innocent mistakes and criminal intent. Where we find a criminal act occurred and the facts support the existence of a necessary criminal intent to commit that act, charges will be filed, and this office will prosecute,” he said.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said her office is also looking into the flood of fake registrations, noting that they were “thwarted by the safeguards in place in Pennsylvania,” according to Fox News.

“While we will not be divulging sensitive information about these investigations, we want to clarify that the investigations regard voter registration forms, not ballots,” Henry said.

Henry said fake voter registration forms were also received by Berkshire county, but the county has not released information about them, according to WGAL.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.