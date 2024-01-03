Freakish: Nearly 1 Year to the Day After Damar Hamlin Collapse, Another Player Collapses Out of Nowhere

It was a scene that was all too familiar to American football fans.

Washington Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes ignited a social media flurry after inexplicably collapsing on the football field Sunday during a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Alarming video shows Holmes crumpling to the ground for no apparent reason.

Scary moment in Washington. Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes falls to the ground after a play, seemingly out of nowhere. pic.twitter.com/iQF6MV117O — The Comeback (@thecomeback) December 31, 2023

Adding to the public confusion was the team quickly ruling the 26-year-old NFL star out with a concussion.

Injury update: CB Christian Holmes (concussion) is out — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 31, 2023

Holmes’ mysterious collapse occurred almost a year after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 “Monday Night Football” game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin has, thankfully, recovered and is back in uniform for the Bills. In an April news conference, he described his collapse as being caused by “commotio cordis.”

“It’s a direct blow at a specific point in your heartbeat that causes cardiac arrest,” he told reporters. “Five to seven seconds later, you fall out, and that’s pretty much what everybody’s seen Jan. 2 of this year.”

Something similar might be at play in the Holmes case — a delayed reaction from a battered body in an often-brutal sport.

But given the post-pandemic world, and a rash of news reports about elite young athletes suddenly collapsing or dying of heart failure, it was inevitable that Holmes’ collapse would lead to speculation about whether coronavirus vaccines might have played a role.

I’m sure it has nothing to do with the Covid shot……. — Todd pierson (@Toddpierson7) January 1, 2024

Double vaxxed, quadruple boosted? — Lincoln Cobretti (@Lincoln1623) December 31, 2023

There has been no official indication that what happened to Holmes was anything other than a head injury.

HORRIFYING: #Commanders DB Christian Holmes collapsed on the field after the play was over. He was carted off and immediately field out with a head injury. 🙏🙏🙏 (Via WaPo)

pic.twitter.com/mbNpwh0lvz — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 31, 2023

But one thing is certain: Americans of goodwill, football fans and non-football fans alike, are hoping for a full recovery for Holmes, too.

