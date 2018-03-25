Freaky: Orange Snow Pours Across Five Different Countries

A weird orange snowstorm that Sochi scientists performed tests on hit Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Russia and Moldova Saturday.

A freak snowstorm precipitated social media frenzy after snow appeared orange in at least five different Eastern European countries.

The unnatural downfall is due to desert storms in the Sahara blowing sand north and falls as rain, according to a Sochi Centre of Hydrometeorology and Monitoring of the Black and Azov Seas spokesperson, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

This strange phenomenon happens about once every five years.

However, the sand concentrations are higher than usual, and locals complained about a sand taste in their mouths, according to the BBC.

“As the sand gets lifted to the upper levels of the atmosphere, it gets distributed elsewhere,” U.K. weather service Met Office’s Steven Keates told the Independent.

“Looking at satellite imagery from Nasa, it shows a lot of sand and dust in the atmosphere drifting across the Mediterranean,” Keates added.

Well done to all those who said Crete. @TootingGareth captured this picture showing the eerie orange glow. Reports also came in from as far afield as Russia and Romania where lying snow had turned yellow and orange! pic.twitter.com/APW9QlbrpU — Met Office (@metoffice) March 25, 2018

Skiiers and snowboarders shared pictures of the bizarre snow visible in Sochi, Russia.

Now repeat after me; the Grand Solar Minimum is here! Life as we once knew has changed for the entire globe… Bizarre freak weather: Strange orange snow blankets several countries and tourist resorts

https://t.co/Jqy3PJbL9E pic.twitter.com/lLHPbfFJDm — A Devoted Yogi (@ADevotedYogi) March 24, 2018

'Orange snow' baffles eastern Europeans

"Meteorologists say the phenomenon is caused by sand from Sahara desert storms mixing with snow and rain."https://t.co/dRHsptiU0R

(photo: Katrin JD) pic.twitter.com/QAfRrwJ8j3 — Paul Weimer (@PrinceJvstin) March 25, 2018

'Orange snow' caused by sand from Sahara desert storms baffles eastern Europeans https://t.co/1h3ZrFUsDN pic.twitter.com/n7h7TWFWEI — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 25, 2018

Mysterious orange snow fell in Northeast Bulgaria. Experts say it's sand blown from the Sahara (video via NovaTV) pic.twitter.com/cX3iuzmDVE — Jasper Neve (@JasperNeve) March 25, 2018

Skiers and snowboarders in Sochi, Russia, were met with orange-tinted snow after a massive sandstorm from northern Africa blew up through Greece and into Russia https://t.co/FIMF0c41V8 pic.twitter.com/nPBJejI12S — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 25, 2018

A 2007 orange snowstorm fell in Siberia, which locals complained the foul-smelling orange snow felt oily when touched.

The snowstorm allegedly swept up dust and clay from Kazakhstan and redeposited it in Siberia, according to officials, the Independent reported.

