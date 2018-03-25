The Western Journal

Freaky: Orange Snow Pours Across Five Different Countries

By Gabrielle Okun
March 25, 2018 at 2:33pm

A weird orange snowstorm that Sochi scientists performed tests on hit Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Russia and Moldova Saturday.

A freak snowstorm precipitated social media frenzy after snow appeared orange in at least five different Eastern European countries.

The unnatural downfall is due to desert storms in the Sahara blowing sand north and falls as rain, according to a Sochi Centre of Hydrometeorology and Monitoring of the Black and Azov Seas spokesperson, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

This strange phenomenon happens about once every five years.

However, the sand concentrations are higher than usual, and locals complained about a sand taste in their mouths, according to the BBC.

“As the sand gets lifted to the upper levels of the atmosphere, it gets distributed elsewhere,” U.K. weather service Met Office’s Steven Keates told the Independent.

“Looking at satellite imagery from Nasa, it shows a lot of sand and dust in the atmosphere drifting across the Mediterranean,” Keates added.

Skiiers and snowboarders shared pictures of the bizarre snow visible in Sochi, Russia.

A 2007 orange snowstorm fell in Siberia, which locals complained the foul-smelling orange snow felt oily when touched.

The snowstorm allegedly swept up dust and clay from Kazakhstan and redeposited it in Siberia, according to officials, the Independent reported.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

By: Gabrielle Okun on March 25, 2018 at 2:33pm

