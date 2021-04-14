Fred Weinberg: 3 Biden Disasters That Make Him Look Like an Absolute Amateur

I hate to have to call the president of the United States a moron, but, based on his actions since the inauguration, his speech on gun control, his blithe assumption that term limits could be imposed on the federal judiciary and his inability to do anything about the crisis he has imposed on the southern border, that seems to be the case.

Let’s start with gun control.

In the words of Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, “In my judgment, we do not need more gun control, we need more idiot control. How do we do that? We have already tried, the Republicans have. Sen. [Chuck] Grassley, Sen. [Ted] Cruz had a bill to strengthen our national database. We regulate gun ownership in America.

“If you’re convicted of certain crimes, if you have a tendency to violence, if you’re mentally ill and you want to buy a gun, your name has to run through a database. The problem is that the database has huge holes in it. And many federal agencies and state agencies are very cavalier about sending in the names.

“Grassley and Cruz’s bill, which I support, would have tightened up the database and it would have cracked down on people who have guns who shouldn’t have guns. Do you know why the bill didn’t pass? Many of my Democratic colleagues filibustered it.”

TRENDING: Biden Exec Order Could End Up Turning Millions of Americans into Criminals Overnight

Question: Do you think that the average street criminal buys his (or her) guns legally? That falls under the heading of, “But Achmed, we cannot do that in the United States … they have a law against that!”

According to a 2016 study by the Department of Justice (under the JoeBama administration), “An estimated 287,400 prisoners had possessed a firearm during their offense. Among these, more than half (56%) had either stolen it (6%), found it at the scene of the crime (7%), or obtained it off the street or from the underground market (43%). Most of the remainder (25%) had obtained it from a family member or friend, or as a gift. Seven percent had purchased it under their own name from a licensed firearm dealer.”

So, what background checks do is to stop … nothing!

And folks, only a moron thinks guns cause crime. If guns disappeared tomorrow, cars, knives and more creative weapons would take their place.

Do you think Biden administration has been a disaster so far? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (113 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

You cannot stop crime when you have George Soros bankrolling the election of district attorneys who don’t want to prosecute anyone. (See Los Angeles, Chicago, St. Louis, New York City and Portland, Oregon.) Crime and criminality are simply part of a free society. You can deter it and reduce it, but you cannot eliminate it. The alternative is China and Russia, where death is the deterrence.

Leftists like being soft on crime because it gives them an opportunity to grab power and keep us scared of our own shadows. Go spend some time in Pilsen or Canaryville in Chicago and you’ll instantly see what I mean. Or, better than that, watch “Chicago P.D.” and see art imitating life.

That Biden can be a very decent human being is occasionally flashed when he has to address something neutral that cannot be turned into a partisan event, such as the killing of Capitol Police officer Billy Evans. No guns, no support by the killer for President Trump, just a sad event. Biden’s eulogy came from his heart and was spot on.

He needs to escape his handlers more often.

Let’s talk about court packing and federal judge term limits.

RELATED: F. Peter Brown: 5 Devastating Side Effects of Biden's Corporate Tax Hike

It probably won’t happen because the “support” for it is coming from people who have no real influence among the voters.

As Biden himself once said, it’s a “bonehead” idea.

Finally, the southern border.

No amount of lipstick will turn that pig into “not a crisis.”

Enabling Mexican drug cartels to engage in human trafficking is the blackest mark on Biden’s very short presidential record.

If our president allows these things to continue, he is a moron.

If he takes some control of “his” administration, he still has a chance to salvage his place in history.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.