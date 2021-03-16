Fred Weinberg: We're Closer to Stopping Biden Than You Might Think - It All Comes Down to 2022

This is something like the 900th column I’ve written for this version of the Penny Press. There have been two previous versions, so we’re probably close to 2,000 columns total over about 45 years.

I have a small group of friends who have read every one of them, every week, and they never hesitate to tell me when they think I’m being too soft on someone or something. Lately, I hear I’m being too soft on President Biden.

It’s true. I have been because I cannot stand to see a defenseless animal abused.

And that is exactly the way I see our president.

They dress him up in his nicest pinstripe suit, stand him in front of a teleprompter, and he tries to read whatever they want him to. It’s sad. And for those of us who went through this near the end of our parents’ lives, frightening.

What you hear coming out of the president’s mouth are the words of Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer plus a coterie of staffers who will write books in four years, depending on the results of the 2024 elections. He is surrounded by hustlers like his son Hunter and his brother Jim, who are busy making a pretty good living off of their last names.

He is being run by the same deep state that simply ignored President Trump when he gave them an order they didn’t like. Frankly, those are the people we should arrest and charge with treason.

Unfortunately, until they do something completely stupid — like have an affair with each other and use government phones to text each other with treasonous remarks about the just elected president — we don’t know who they are (Lisa Page and Peter Strzok at the FBI as an example).

If we don’t know who they are, certainly neither does the president.

Is Joe Biden Dr. Evil? No. That would be giving him way too much credit. There are days we’re not even sure he knows he’s Joe Biden.

Is this a healthy situation for our country?

Heck no!

But the pendulum of government is swinging back to the right. We have midterm elections next year, and they should be decided on issues like gun control, criminal justice reform and immigration. If the Democrats want to keep on trying to eliminate the Second Amendment, not punishing violent crime and opening our borders to crisis proportions, all we have to do is continue to vote our wishes.

Whether or not moronic statements by people like Pelosi, Schumer and Biden Press Czar Jen Psaki will speed up or slow down the pendulum’s swing depends on how mad the 74,000,000 Trump voters get.

If they get mad enough to act as a block, Biden and his handlers are screwed.

A new GOP Congress can deny funding to all of the nonsense Biden and his sycophants are trying to accomplish.

Then, the 2024 election will put a nail in the coffin of the Green New Deal.

If 74,000,000 people do nothing, the Democrats will keep printing money until they run out of ink and the ability to raise taxes to pay it all back.

Also, at some point soon, it’s time to call B.S. on the Democrats and the media’s lies.

They will eventually get what they deserve.

The question is, will that happen while the republic can still survive?

