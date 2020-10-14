Do you have any idea why a tax-exempt organization was formed to run presidential and vice presidential election debates?

Because the Washington establishment wanted to keep the riff-raff out of the game.

Unfortunately for them, their definition of riff-raff is now president of the United States and his headline this week would have been: “Trump to Debate Commission: Drop Dead!”

The “commission” missed in 1992 and had to let the late Ross Perot in. Perot destroyed both Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush. Then, the “commission” doubled down on making sure that never happened again.

Last week, after the vice president pretty much opened a can of whup-ass on the Democratic candidate, telling her she had a right to her opinion but not her own facts, the “commission” waited until 7:30 a.m. Eastern time the next morning to announce without consulting the Trump campaign that the debate scheduled for Oct. 15 would be held virtually.

Trump promptly told them not only no, but hell no.

It’s high time to get rid of a group put together by the D.C. establishment that has spent most of its time trying to look “fair.”

Sure, we know that chair Frank Fahrenkopf used to be the chair of the RNC. But he’s just another NeverTrump RINO who was dumb enough to put Chris Wallace in as a “moderator” and imagine that Trump was going to be treated fairly. Or perhaps not.

Not to mention McPaper’s Susan Page in the vice presidential debate.

Former GOP presidential candidate Bob Dole (1996) had this to say:

“The Commission on Presidential Debates is supposedly bipartisan w/ an equal number of Rs and Ds. I know all of the Republicans and most are friends of mine. I am concerned that none of them support @realDonaldTrump. A biased Debate Commission is unfair.”

Note that tweet came directly from Dole, who could hardly be described as a rabid Trump fan, although he did attend the 2016 convention and told The Atlantic that Trump was preferable to Ted Cruz. Perhaps his support for the president has hardened in four years.

Nonetheless, Dole’s analysis appears to be accurate.

Frankly, given the people who so dislike our president that they are willing to vote for a senile Joe Biden, to steal a phrase from Dianne Feinstein, the Washington establishment dogma lives loudly within them.

Take the so-called “Lincoln Project,” headed up by the losers who brought you Barack Obama. How else would you describe John McCain’s campaign manager? He had such a pathetic candidate and ran such a pathetic campaign that Obama was sort of our president for eight years.

Some of the people involved also worked in the Bush 43 White House, but make no mistake: Karl Rove ran his campaign and his messaging.

The Lincoln Project is a bunch of wannabes who never were, throwing a jealous tantrum.

Yet the hatred for a non-politician who — gasp — won the presidency has given these clowns something like $60 million to fritter away on meaningless ads. Think of them as the Stephen Colberts of the political world. They’re losers, too.

Finally, there is the circus in the Senate regarding Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

I tuned in to hear Cory Booker have another “Spartacus” moment. His impassioned speech about Roe v. Wade only left out one name and three words

The name: Margaret Sanger, who was quoted as saying, “The most merciful thing that a family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.” The three words: killing, black, babies.

All because Judge Barrett is a devout Catholic.

Booker’s from the government and he’s here to help us.

Indeed.

