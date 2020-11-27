Fred Weinberg: Don't Count Trump Out Yet - He Has 70 Million Americans Behind Him

Whenever I hear some talking head intone the term “the American people,” I start worrying about the future of the republic.

There is a whole class of people in this nation who seem never to be afraid of telling us what “the American people” think. As if they would actually know.

Unfortunately, there’s a high correlation between people who use that phrase with people who text things like, “Just went to a Southern Virginia Walmart. I could SMELL the Trump support.” Which is what former FBI agent Peter Strzok texted his illicit FBI lover, Lisa Page.

Or people who say, “You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? They’re racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it. And unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.” Yeah, that was Hillary Clinton.

People who make statements like that have no idea what “the American people” think. They live in places like Washington or New York where they have only a passing relationship with “the American people.” And they think “the American people” are all of what Strzok and Hillary enunciated in their disgraceful quotes.

TRENDING: Hot Mic Catches Trump’s Powerful 7-Word Message to Brother of Fallen Cop

The truth is that you and I are “the American people.” We live in all sorts of places west of the Hudson River, east of the Los Angeles County line and south of the Cook County line. We work hard, revel in our successes and learn from our failures. We are deeply appreciative of a nation that allows us to be what we want to be and very wary of people who think we are somehow less worthy than they are.

The truth is also that you do not need an advanced degree from an overpriced institution of higher learning to be wildly successful. Many incredibly successful people in this nation got there with only the tools God gave them. I like to consider them fellow deplorables.

The most dangerous class of people who use the phrase “the American people” on television are so-called “news” anchors who somehow think that their personal opinions are facts and that they know the facts because they have a degree in something ending with the word “studies.”

And they now think they won the 2020 presidential election.

Do you think the media understand who "the American people" really are? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 6% (4 Votes) 94% (60 Votes)

If you think that I and maybe 70 million or more of my fellow Americans think that the Democrats didn’t cheat their way to a win in the presidential election, you are truly smoking crack.

The problem is that President Trump helped them screw him.

Once certain states went soft on mail ballots, harvesting, signature matching and the like, there was no way to unring the bell. The president should have stormed the election Bastille early in the game.

There should never, ever be an election like this again, no matter how much support there is from the very same people (see above) who think they know what “the American people” will put up with.

It’s time for Republicans everywhere in this country to put up a united front — it’s really difficult to ignore more than 70 million people — and stop this from ever happening again.

RELATED: Victor Davis Hanson: If Trump Takes a Lesson from Andrew Jackson, 2024 Will Be Interesting Indeed

COVID is a totally unacceptable reason for mailing out ballots to everybody on an imaginary list so that dead people can vote.

If you want to vote by mail, you should have to request an absentee ballot as we have done for years in most states and if you mail it in, your signature should be an actual match as seen by observers from all parties.

For some reason — perhaps because fraud is more common among the left — these sorts of tactics seem to benefit Democrats.

But there are battles and there are wars.

As much as some people want to see Donald Trump dead, cold with a stake through his heart, that did not happen. He is alive and well and exhibit A for the defense of this nation.

Four years of Joe Biden could well be the catalyst for Trump’s return in 2024.

Seriously? John Kerry as “climate czar”? That alone may make people wish for the return of Trump.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.