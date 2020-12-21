Fred Weinberg: What We'd Hear if George Carlin Were Biden's Press Secretary

I’m continually amazed at how what we now call the legacy media (as opposed to more impolite terms) is reporting on Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks.

Seriously.

Is “openly gay” an actual qualification to become secretary of transportation? What about an advanced degree from, say, Stanford, in civil engineering? Or infrastructure economics? Would any of those things help qualify someone even more for that job?

“Openly gay” is a description of how an individual has sex and, I’m pretty sure, confers no special knowledge of road building, airports or train stations — except for what might happen in the restrooms.

Yet, the “legacy” media is greeting the nomination as if former South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the second coming of the Caterpillar Tractor.

TRENDING: Joe Biden's Niece Caroline Receives Zero Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to DUI

Even his husband might tell you the mayor is not an expert in the areas required of that job.

Then, there’s the person he nominated for secretary of the interior.

New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland is the person. The boxes she checks are 1) female and 2) part Native American.

While she certainly has more Indian blood than, say, Elizabeth Warren, she is at best only half-Native American. Her father won a Silver Star in Vietnam as a Marine officer and is buried with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery.

Do you think Haaland and Buttigieg are qualified to serve as Cabinet secretaries? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (1 Votes) 100% (215 Votes)

Why doesn’t her father’s heroism in defense of our country make the story? Well, it doesn’t fit the narrative. He was a Norwegian-American. No boxes for the libs there. Certainly not in The Washington Post.

We’ll give Ms. Haaland’s experience some points. But the narrative, as described by The Washington Post, the Pravda of the presumptive incoming Biden administration, is: “With historic picks, Biden puts environmental justice front and center”.

What in the hell is “environmental justice”?

Does it mean that you and I are trespassers on Earth and need to be eliminated or reduced to living in hovels?

As the late, great American sage George Carlin said:

RELATED: Tim Graham: Vanity Fair Shreds Ivanka Trump but Dotes on Straw 'Artist' Hunter Biden

“The planet isn’t going anywhere — we are! We’re going away! Pack your s–, folks! We’re going away and we won’t leave much of a trace either, thank God for that. Maybe a little styrofoam — maybe — little styrofoam.

“The planet will be here; we’ll be long gone — just another failed mutation, just another closed-end biological mistake, an evolutionary cul-de-sac. The planet will shake us off like a bad case of fleas, a surface nuisance.

“You wanna know how the planet’s doing? Ask those people in Pompeii who are frozen into position from volcanic ash how the planet’s doing. Wanna know if the planet’s all right? Ask those people in Mexico City or Armenia or a hundred other places buried under thousands of tons of earthquake rubble if they feel like a threat to the planet this week.

“How about those people in Kilauea, Hawaii, who build their homes right next to an active volcano and then wonder why they have lava in the living room?

“The planet will be here for a long, long, long time after we’re gone and it will heal itself, it will cleanse itself cause that’s what it does. It’s a self-correcting system.”

And yet, Joe Biden is going to save the planet. What does he know that we don’t?

Can you imagine what Carlin might have said in Las Vegas at the Sahara or the Orleans about AOC’s Green New Deal were he performing there today?

The best thing Uncle Joe can do for both us and his dim-bulb friends and colleagues is to appoint real people to the Cabinet as opposed to people with an agenda in place to destroy our way of living.

Our founders created a meritocracy. Checking boxes really was not part of the deal.

Calling Ms. Haaland or Mayor Buttigieg part of a dream team means Biden is, indeed, dreaming.

Too bad he couldn’t appoint George Carlin his press secretary.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.