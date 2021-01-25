Fred Weinberg: Hey Couric, We 74,000,000 You Want Deprogrammed Aren't Going Away

Only in the Washington swamp would a second impeachment of former President Donald Trump have any impact at all.

And only then because the members of the swamp think that we 74,000,000 voters are stupid and will simply fade away. And if you don’t think so, listen to morons like Mitch McConnell blame Trump for what happened at the Capitol when he and his fellow swamp denizens, masquerading as Republicans, tried to throw Trump under the bus.

Seven days before Trump left office, Nancy Pelosi and her band of silly Democratic thugs got a majority of the House to impeach an outgoing president, totally ignoring the lack of constitutional mandate.

And the Senate’s majority leader, Chuckie Schumer, said it all: “Make no mistake, there will be a trial, and when that trial ends senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection.” He said it — we have it on tape.

People like Schumer think not only that we’re stupid, but that we’re just going to go away.

Worse are their leaders in what we’ll call the legacy media, not the mainstream media, because there is nothing mainstream about them.

Katie Couric recently said, “I also think some of them are believing the garbage that they are being fed 24/7 on the internet, by their constituents, and they bought into this big lie. And the question is how are we going to really almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump.”

And this person thinks she’s some sort of “journalist.” Hey lady, those “constituents” are us!

To think that almost any one of the 74,000,000 folks who voted for Trump could or should be “deprogrammed” by the likes of the Courics of the world is to think that morons could rule the world — or at least the greatest experiment in self-rule ever.

The problem with idiots like her is that they actually think they are special.

In a “Church Lady” sense they are. Dana Carvey couldn’t have written their role any better. They are so self-righteous they are self-leftists.

They dance their superior dance while they listen to replays of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton saying, “They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations” (Obama) and, “You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up” (Clinton).

And now their surrogates in the media want to “deprogram” us because we believe what they smugly consider “lies.”

This crap may be their America, but it isn’t our America — and we’re not having any of it.

I went to public school before the teachers unions got control of education and started teaching the crap that passes for education today. Crap like The New York Times’ “1619 Project.”

Of course, my generation is the only connection our nation has left with the Americans who won World War II. They were our parents. If you aren’t in our generation, you have never met someone who was liberated at Auschwitz with a tattooed serial number on their forearm.

You may be one of those tin-foil-hat wearers who don’t believe that ever happened.

“Never again” is a phrase that covers those people who want to tell us how stupid we are.

We can always argue policy. But, like Ron White says, “You can’t fix stupid.” And that describes anyone who thinks we’re going away.

