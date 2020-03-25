Fred Weinberg: Let the Governors Govern - They're Better Than the Bureaucrats

Are we overreacting to the COVID-19 coronavirus?

Maybe. Maybe not.

But consider this:

The people making these decisions are elected — from the president to the 50 governors. A majority of us, as Americans, put these people in place to do exactly what they are doing through our election process.

Whoever they are, however much we may agree or disagree with their politics, they are in the positions to which we elected them and they are making the decisions that a majority of us charged them to make.

In Nevada’s case, Gov. Steve Sisolak shut down the casinos and other gaming.

We’ve never agreed with most of Sisolak’s politics, but do you really believe that he woke up one morning and said to himself, “Today I’m going to put thousands of people out of work and endanger the future of companies that provide a huge amount of tax revenue to the state which I govern”?

Of course not.

Ditto for Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Greg Abbott of Texas — and the governors of the other 47 states.

They and the president are looking at the facts on the ground and making the decisions we have asked them to make. As the late Kenny Rogers once sang, you’ve got to know when to hold them. Now is a good time to hold the politics. And worry about the virus.

You can like or dislike the personal politics of any governor and/or the president, but they are all doing the jobs they were elected to do.

The alternative is to allow the deep state to make those decisions and my guess is that unelected bureaucrats are not the people we want in charge during these times.

Now all of that said, that doesn’t exempt stupid people doing stupid things. But the cure for that is an election.

That works when elected officials are in charge.

When the “establishment” is in charge, it’s hard to win.

Let’s talk about much of the media, as an example. To many of these clowns, this is an opportunity to take jabs at the president.

President Trump shut down a question from NBC White House reporter Peter Alexander Friday during the daily coronavirus task force news conference.

Alexander — who is typical of the arrogant, wealthy, liberally educated (Northwestern), self-absorbed press corps — listed the number of infected and dead and asked: “What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?”

“I say that you’re a terrible reporter. That’s what I say,” Trump replied. “I think it’s a very nasty question, and I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people.

“The American people are looking for answers and they’re looking for hope, and you’re doing sensationalism, and the same with NBC and Con-cast — I don’t call it Comcast, I call it Con-cast — for whom you work.”

“Let me just tell you something,” the president continued. “That’s really bad reporting. And you ought to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism. … You ought to be ashamed of yourself.”

The “reporter” in question is not ashamed of himself. He’s being treated as a conquering hero by NBC and its ilk.

Fortunately, many if not most Americans are possessed of good common sense and fully understand that most media is reporting from a bias, that being they hate Trump.

We are in uncharted territory. Elected officials may well make mistakes.

But it is fair to say they do not make those mistakes out of malicious intent no matter their politics. This is — no matter what the clowns in the media imply — the equivalent of a hundred-year flood.

And one should remember, we are not Italy or some other nation with a third-world socialized health-care system.

It is also worth remembering that shortly after the Great Depression, sensing that we didn’t really teach the Germans much of a lesson in 1918, the Army asked Boeing to design a four-engine heavy bomber. The B-17’s first flight was in 1935.

After Pearl Harbor we built 12,731 of them. And that was just the B-17!

Pressed to the wall, we can and will respond similarly. That is the greatness of this nation.

Then, when it is over, we’ll go back to smash-mouth politics.

