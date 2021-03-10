Fred Weinberg: The OKC Bombing Was Domestic Terrorism, a Bunch of Clowns Rampaging at the Capitol Isn't

The current director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, just flapped his federally paid-for pie hole and opined that the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol was “domestic terrorism.”

“Jan. 6 was not an isolated event. The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now and it’s not going away anytime soon,” Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee. “At the FBI, we’ve been sounding the alarm on it for a number of years now.”

Spoken like a true Washington fixture who was only three years out of law school when real “domestic terrorism” last occurred on April 19, 1995, before Wray had any relationship with law enforcement and was just a shiny-pants associate at a high-end Atlanta law firm.

That was the day that Tim McVeigh blew up a Ryder truck filled with fertilizer and diesel fuel that destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City and killed 168 people, including 19 children.

That, my friends, is “domestic terrorism,” not some guy stealing an envelope from Nancy Pelosi’s office where federal troops were not because she didn’t like the “optics.”

Was the breach of the Capitol terrorism?

Not nearly so much as political theater.

I suspect that what Wray meant to say (had he actually been thinking) was that we have to watch those Trump supporters lest they get out of hand, and accusing them of the next best thing to 9/11 is the way to make that point.

Only it’s the same kind of crap as Pelosi’s congressional thugs impeaching Trump for the second time a few days before he left office.

Or get this: Eric Swalwell suing Trump for what happened on Jan. 6. Said famed liberal lawyer Alan Dershowitz (no Trump fan), “I guess the final implication is you can sue God for writing the Bible because the Bible led to the crusades and other violence. And you could sue imams for making speeches in churches and in mosques and synagogues.”

No, before people like Wray or Swalwell get to opine about “domestic terrorism” they should first have to visit the memorial in Oklahoma City, read the transcript of the McVeigh trial that took place in Denver and talk to the eyewitnesses at McVeigh’s final appearance on a gurney in Terre Haute, Indiana, six years afterward where the creepy former soldier met his fate.

And, maybe, talk with a real law enforcement professional who was there that day, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating.

Invoking the words at a Senate committee hearing with no real basis in fact is just more of the political theater that people like Wray are using to make what used to be the nation’s premier and trusted law enforcement organization a political joke.

There is a whole list of people starting with James Comey, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok who are clearly not up to the standards we demand from the FBI, and Wray fits right in. Birds of a feather — and I mean no disrespect to birds.

A bunch of clowns — from whatever political ranks — rampaging through a building that was supposed to be protected by a special, dedicated police force is no match for the destruction of a federal building that killed 168.

To equate the two is ridiculous.

And for any senators — of either party — to just sit there and not push back tells us exactly how the Washington swamp has “metastasized.”

The need for primaries in 2022 is great.

Real Republicans need to pay attention.

