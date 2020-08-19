Fred Weinberg: The Post Office Doesn't Need Trump's Help To Kneecap Itself - It's Been Doing That for Decades

So the Democrats, Pelosi, Schumer, et al., think that the president is trying to “kneecap” the United States Postal Service to somehow give himself an advantage in the 2020 election.

Seriously?

Frankly, the USPS doesn’t need any help from the president to “kneecap” itself, given all the help it is getting from its unions, its years of stupid decision-making and its 19th-century solutions to our 21st-century needs.

Anybody who can read The Wall Street Journal probably does not need to read what I am about to write, but to listen to the so-called Democratic “leadership” you’d think that we all still get The Journal via mail and carrier as opposed to on our iPads and Kindle Fires. (The Journal has over 2,000,000 digital subscriptions as of February.)

Or the huge number of people who pay their bills online as opposed to getting a bill in the mail and sending a check.

Or the incredibly stupid deals the USPS made with Amazon, FedEx and UPS to deliver packages at a loss to try and make up the volume they lost with a total lack of foresight.

They lose a little on every package, but their unions think they make it up in volume.

So now, they want the president to lard the unions with another $25 billion because the various state election officials have decided that voting by mail is safe and efficient — even though they were warned that was not the case by the Postal Service at the end of July.

This vote-by-mail nonsense is coming from people who think that riots are OK where COVID-19 is concerned but that you shouldn’t go out and vote — starting with Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who said, “there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives.” What moronic thinking.

Here’s a better idea: Sell the Postal Service off to people who can run it at a profit.

Or shut it down.

The interesting thing is that Democrats actually think Republicans can’t win a chaotic election under any circumstances.

Really?

Do they actually think real people are willing to put up with Portland, Seattle, Chicago, New York and Minneapolis?

Do they actually think we are willing to put up with this for one second after Nov. 3?

Take a look at gun sales in those states. They are setting records.

Why do you suppose that is?

Why, even the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals just struck down the California ban on high-capacity magazines.

If that doesn’t speak volumes, I cannot think of what does.

And their solution is a senile old man.

This is not about political philosophy. It’s about raw power.

It’s about people who want it at the expense of the truth and our lives.

There’s a long way to go in this campaign.

We have yet to talk about (among other things) Joe’s son Hunter, about the crooks in New York and Chicago who countenance killing, looting and rioting and about a whole lot of Democratic lying going on.

You want a campaign? I cannot wait for this one.

