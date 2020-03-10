Fred Weinberg: Schumer's Non-Apology Doesn't Make Up for His Threats

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

That was Chuck Schumer on Wednesday.

“I’m from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language. I shouldn’t have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat. I never, never would do such a thing.”

That was Schumer the next day.

No, Chuck. Strong language is what folks in Brooklyn use when they talk about the Dodgers moving to Chavez Ravine.

To use a word the president has used on national television, bulls—.

What part of “You will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions” doesn’t sound like a personal threat?

I’ve seen people get hit by a car on Pitkin Avenue and not use “strong language” like that.

And let’s talk about what Schumer was shilling for.

The right to kill a baby before it is born. Right up until the second it is born.

Somehow he and his followers frame it as an issue of a woman’s “right” to control her own body.

Here’s the problem with that. The very same woman who’s exercising her “right” to control her own body, in most cases, got into that situation by exercising her right to perform an act involving that body and someone else, creating a gift from God.

Now, I’m not talking about the rare instance of a pregnancy resulting from rape or incest.

I’m talking about those women who voluntarily engaged in an act from which they knew damn well what the possibilities were and now they don’t want to be inconvenienced.

As I have written in this space before, killing an innocent baby, born or unborn, with or without medical issues, has nothing to do with a woman’s “rights.” It is slapping God in the face.

When I hear about “reproductive rights”, I want to vomit.

How about “reproductive obligations”? Once you have exercised “control” of your own body and gotten pregnant, your obligations kick in. You don’t drink, party, do drugs or otherwise live an unhealthy lifestyle.

Your rights ended when you decided to have sex.

And if that makes me a sexist, in Chuck Schumer’s and Nancy Pelosi’s worlds, oh well … I can live with that.

Let’s not kid each other.

Schumer and the rest of the people who actually think it’s OK to kill babies are simply pandering to a block of voters who should be ashamed of themselves.

You know why Schumer now says he shouldn’t have used those words?

His political consultants told him that.

He floated it as a trial balloon — to see what he could get away with.

Turns out that threatening Supreme Court justices while they are hearing a case that could impose additional restrictions on abortion is not a great idea.

