Fred Weinberg: Speaker Pelosi, You're Trying To Rewrite History, But We're Not as Dumb as You and Hillary Think

Watching Nancy Pelosi on “Fox News Sunday,” I have come to the conclusion that she is full of it.

She told Chris Wallace, “I just recall a prayer that says: Pray for those who are hungry; pray harder for those who will not feed them. Pray for those who are homeless; pray harder for those who will not give them shelter. Pray for those who are sick and lonely; pray harder for those who will not give them comfort.”

By those standards, pastors such as Joel Osteen should send a tsunami of prayers towards Pelosi’s San Francisco home because she, in essence, said we should pray for her.

She cynically pushed a $3,000,000,000,000 (yes, that’s a trillion dollars) bill through the House just months ago that had absolutely zero chance of even being taken up in the Senate and then refused to “negotiate” for two months.

What she did was bet that the Republicans would be forced into a corner when the $600 per-week addition to unemployment insurance ran out.

Apparently she hasn’t spent much time in a Las Vegas sportsbook.

And the president simply took Pelosi’s bet off the board by taking executive action very similar to the actions Pelosi’s patron saint, Barack Obama (“I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone”) used to take.

She really thinks the average American is as dumb as Hillary Clinton thought. During the Wallace interview, she said that her Democrats would come down a trillion if the Republicans would come up a trillion.

As Jerry Lewis used to say, “Hey lady!”

We do understand how much a trillion dollars is.

We also understand that when you waste it all on your pet projects, the only people who get something are your campaign contributors.

There’s another factor.

When you tell us that President Trump didn’t handle COVID-19 well, you’re clearly rewriting history.

Back in the early days, when Trump stopped travel from China, you were dancing around Chinatown and calling Trump a racist. Have you forgotten that?

You, madam, are a hypocrite and a moron.

And then there’s her great white hope in the 2020 election, Joe Biden.

He responded to the demand of the woke mob by naming Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Joe thinks that selecting Harris will bring him the black vote.

Really? Let’s do something unusual. Let’s go to Pilsen and Canaryville in Chicago and actually ask black mothers.

Hell, let’s ask Joe. “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

That’s what this senile old man said.

And when a black CBS reporter asked him if he had taken a cognitive test, he said, “No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man. That’s like saying to you, before you got on this program, if you had taken a test were you taking cocaine or not. What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?”

Well, here’s what Joe doesn’t know. All of us on Medicare do so once a year. And I can guarantee you Joe’s on Medicare.

Watching this campaign is like watching an episode of Family Feud.

One can only hope that Kamala is up to it.

