Fred Weinberg: The 'Squad' Talks About Systemic Racism, But They Would Practice It on Israel if They Could

You’ll forgive my skepticism of both the legacy media and the political schmucks in our so-called government when they tell Israel to play nicer with Hamas, which has launched thousands of rockets into the nation-state.

The Israelis took out a 12-story building in Gaza (after warning that the strike was coming) that contained the offices of The Associated Press and Al Jazeera. From the AP’s reaction, you’d think that they are guaranteed freedom of the press in a war zone created by the terrorists of Hamas.

The same from Joe Biden’s press secretary, who seems to line up with the radical anti-Israel voices in Congress, Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

Allow me to put the proper answer to Hamas in words they understand everywhere outside of Washington.

Screw you, terrorists. You fire Iranian-financed rockets into Israel, you get what’s coming to you.

Israel exists to remind Jews everywhere of two words: Never again.

The further we get away from World War II, the easier it is to forget six million Jews the Nazis exterminated (killed is too calm a word) in their so-called final solution.

In fact, my generation is pretty much our only connection with the war because it was our parents who fought it and ended up liberating concentration camps.

In German-occupied Poland, that was Auschwitz, Belzec, Chelmno, Majdanek, Sobibor and Treblinka. At its peak, the Auschwitz complex, the most notorious of the sites, housed over 100,000 persons at its death camp.

The Nazis were nothing if not efficient. Colonel Klink and Sergeant Schultz they were not.

Some of my relatives survived, and I can assure you that seeing a serial number tattooed on a cousin’s forearm when you are 6 or 7 years old leaves a lifelong impression. You do not have to practice all of the tenets of Judaism to understand what those tattoos meant.

There is nothing the so-called Palestinians can do to justify to me or most thinking people what they would like to do to Israel.

Fortunately, the Israelis are not going to be pushed around — with or without clowns like Joe Biden on their side. Biden would like to ride the fence, since the lefties who support him find it newly fashionable to be less concerned about the survival of Israel and more concerned about those poor terrorists.

Biden’s perch on top of that fence will become less and less comfortable as the battle rages, in no small part due to the fact that Israel knows how to fight and the people in Gaza only know terror tactics and are supported by Iran.

Let’s put it another way.

If I were betting in a Las Vegas book on the outcome, Israel is heavily favored with very short odds.

Let’s talk about our “squad” of anti-Semitic, far-left radicals for a bit.

They love to talk about “systemic racism.” Why shouldn’t they? They would like to practice it. If the Omars and the Tlaibs of the nation were actually in charge, could you imagine what they might do to Israel?

Many of the people who elected Omar came here to get out of Somalia. One can only wonder how long it will take those newly minted voters to realize that representatives like Omar only set their cause backward. The best of America, for them, is that they get left alone to pursue their lives.

If the left uses them to further its goals, that will never happen.

And if the “squad” members keep up their rhetoric, their political careers could soon be over.

