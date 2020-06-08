Fred Weinberg: 'The System' Is Not To Blame for George Floyd's Death

All of a sudden, if you correctly suggest that all lives matter, you become a media pariah.

What a load of crap.

All lives do matter.

Let’s be clear: What a rogue Minneapolis cop did to George Floyd was indefensible and inexcusable.

But ask yourself about what the Obama Justice Department holdovers including FBI employees James Comey, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page did to three-star retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn?

So a veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis City Council has announced intentions to defund the police department.

Are we supposed to defund the FBI, too?

In a free society, we hire people, give them guns and badges and often send them into situations where they have to make split-second decisions which, if they are wrong, can cost them their lives.

Sometimes they make the wrong decision. They are, after all, human.

That doesn’t excuse a willfully wrong decision as in the Flynn and Floyd cases. But it should give the police, writ large, a reasonable benefit of the doubt. I hear from Minneapolis (where, full disclosure, we own a radio station) that there is a lot of blame being placed on the police union.

So tell me. Who signed that contract? Who negotiated it? Since Minneapolis hasn’t had anything but liberal Democratic leadership in years, why did they sign that contract that they now repudiate?

The reality is that not only can we not exist as a free society without police, you simply cannot pass a law requiring people not to be racist that is workable or enforceable.

It would be the equivalent to passing a law requiring people to be nice to each other and expecting instant harmony. What you get are feel-good solutions that rarely move any needle.

All of the sensitivity training and racial tolerance training you can mandate for police departments sounds good in theory, but they simply won’t work. The reason for that is the goal of justice is equal justice.

How can you set one standard for one group of people and a different standard for another group? But ultimately, that’s what the left wants.

Now let’s talk about this “systemic racism” the left loves to talk about.

Lots of negative things are “systemic” in this country. But when that term is the excuse for things like riots and looting and when much of the left can say things like “I’m opposed to the looting but I can understand the rage,” something is wrong, way beyond the platitudes.

If you want to know what’s wrong with those pathetic claims, look only as far as the statistics on out-of-wedlock births and single-parent households in the black community.

The number everybody seems to agree on (the government, Politifact and even his eminence, Don Lemon of CNN) is between 72 percent and 73 percent. While white (29 percent) and Hispanic Americans (53 percent) have nothing to write home about, the fact that almost three-quarters of black kids are raised by one parent is obscene.

Many studies, both government and academic, clearly show children raised in single-parent households are statistically much more likely to engage in criminal behavior than their peers.

And yet those are the statistics. However, black so-called “leaders” such as Al Sharpton never mention these stats as they whine about “systemic racism.”

Some of the blame can be placed at the feet of Barack Obama, our first black president. He never in his eight years uttered those words to the black community. A real profile in courage. And I especially have disdain for wealthy leftists who want to tell us middle-class average Americans how racist we are.

The truth is that America is what you make of it. Police are naturally more suspicious of any group that commits a disproportionate amount of crime.

According to both census and FBI reports, African-Americans constitute 13.4 percent of the population but account for 27.2 percent of all arrests. That may show a racial disparity, but it is the truth.

How is the truth racist?

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.