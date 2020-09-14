So President Trump came to hugely supportive Douglas County, Nevada, last weekend and threw feces in a fan aimed at our little governor, aptly named by a conservative commentator “King Von Sisolak.”

Here’s a good question:

Does anybody except a headline writer at the Las Vegas Review-Journal actually believe that, somehow, the guber didn’t send a minion, make a call or do something to communicate to the airport authorities in Reno and Las Vegas to get them to stop Trump’s rallies at their facilities?

After all, his press secretary says, “We didn’t.” Right.

I’ve been involved in Nevada politics literally since the day in 1995 when we bought a radio station in Las Vegas and if our little governor didn’t do that he must have had a psychotic break and reformed his persona.

Yet somebody at the RJ wrote a subhead that said the president was in error.

Maybe it was the same guy who wrote that the president was wrong when he said that the Obama administration spied on his campaign.

Anyway, the rally went on at an airport where Air Force One couldn’t land because it is a Boeing 747 so he did end up in Reno and he got to see the Nevada countryside as his motorcade drove from Reno about 50 miles to Minden.

The president then went on to shove Sisolak’s hypocrisy down his throat like a hockey stick. “They can have riots and they can have all sorts of things and that’s OK, you can burn up the house, that’s OK. We call this a protest because if you call it a protest, you’re allowed to have it.”

And then he went on to defend himself against a story in a magazine claiming he disparaged our troops which was “sourced” by anonymous sources.

“But I can be bad to [Joe Biden] because he put the most vicious ad on television that I’ve ever seen. Do you know what I’m talking about? Where I’m standing over the graves of our fallen warriors, our fallen heroes. These are great people, the greatest people there are, and I’m standing over there and they have some sleazebag reporter from a third-rate magazine having some source quoting me saying, I won’t even use the term, but saying bad things,” Trump said.

“And there’s nobody that loves our military, respects it and the people more than me. We had 25 people that were witnesses that are on the record already that have said that never took place. It never took place, what they said. And yet pathetic Joe, and he’s a pathetic human being to allow that to happen. Everything, saying it never happened. And they put an ad like that up, they’re a disgrace. But you know the good part? Now I can be really vicious. I can be really vicious.”

In short, he was the Donald Trump we elected in 2016 because we real Americans were getting sick and tired of being called racist, xenophobic and stupid.

The fact is that the people who hate the president (both liberals and NeverTrumpers) are people who go to bed each night secure that they have superior knowledge and they know so much more than the stupid people — us — who elected the president. The Washington establishment.

Case in point: Fox’s Chris Wallace, son of the legendary Mike Wallace, calling Minden, Nevada, where the Trump rally was held, “the middle of nowhere” on “Fox News Sunday.”

True, it was in reaction to the enthusiasm gap when he explained that “thousands” of Trump supporters showed up “in the middle of nowhere,” but that’s how these media elite hair hats think. It never occurred to Wallace that Minden is a relatively short drive from Reno.

That is the way these Washington elites talk and think. They think that any book by Bob Woodward is going to have some influence in what they derisively call “fly-over country.” They forgot about Woodward’s Iran-Contra contretemps.

Woodward claimed to have dressed up as an orderly, penetrated massive security and entered the hospital room of dying former CIA director William Casey, and although all records show that there were nurses in his room as well as a leak-proof security perimeter, and that Casey was comatose, Woodward claimed to have extracted from him a deathbed confession of wrongdoing.

That’s the guy who sat on his Trump interview for six months and then has people like Wallace carry his water out of context.

We, the average deplorable voter, hired Trump to blow up the establishment, and he’s done a pretty good job so far. My guess is that the establishment is in for another four years of explosives. We’ll be enjoying the show.

From the middle of nowhere.

