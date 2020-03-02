Fred Weinberg: Trump Has Proven an Ideal Commander in Chief

I had intended to write about many of the Democrats who think so much of themselves that they wish us to vote them into office so they can run our lives.

Until I saw last Sunday’s “60 Minutes” story on retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.

There, on the network that was once the employer of Edward R. Murrow, was a correspondent interviewing a special operations warfighter who had four combat deployments to the Middle East and telling him that what he did violated “the law of war.”

The law of war? Seriously?

This from the network on which Edward R. Murrow used to begin his World War II radio broadcasts with “this is London”?

TRENDING: Country Singer Lindsey Renee Lagestee Dead at Age 25

The law of war?

War is about killing people and breaking things. And anybody who actually believes that killing people and breaking things can and should be regulated is trying to sell you the Brooklyn Bridge.

If there was ever a reason to re-elect Donald Trump, it is his intervention in the case of Gallagher, who was charged with murder for allegedly killing an ISIS fighter. He was acquitted of the murder charge but convicted of taking a trophy photo with the dead ISIS scumbag. He was acquitted after a fellow SEAL admitted on the stand that it was he, not Gallagher who actually killed the creep.

Then, the Navy decided to demote Gallagher and take away his SEAL Trident pin because of the photo.

Do you think Trump has done a good job as commander in chief? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (28 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Trump said a loud “no” to both actions and got rid of the Navy Secretary who tried to wire around him.

The investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service was quite similar to the way the FBI under James Comey and Andrew McCabe went after the president.

And, just like the FBI, in this case the NCIS is not the one seen on CBS in three different, largely promotional TV shows.

I would hazard a guess that had Trump been our commander in chief during Vietnam, we would either have gotten out or fought the war to actually win. And either would have been a better choice than the course we pursued.

When political leaders tell us that war is complicated, what that really means is they don’t have the balls and brains to win, but are perfectly willing to send our young men and women into harm’s way so they can lose.

RELATED: Gavin Wax: Trump Must Reject RINOs on Immigration, Double Down on 2016's Winning Strategy

Sometime between Korea and Vietnam, wars became police actions. You don’t win police actions but over 50,000 young Americans gave their lives in Vietnam to prove we could lose with what they called honor.

Yet we train our troops to kill people and break things, send them out in harm’s way and when they actually do kill people and break things, they get charged with violating the “laws of war.”

You know, killing people and breaking things.

We used to be in the Middle East to protect our supply of energy. There used to be almost no oil field in the world where there also were not engineers wearing class rings from the University of Oklahoma, the University of Tulsa or the University of Texas.

Today, largely because of this president, we are energy independent. Those class rings are here, in the United States.

Our mission in the Middle East is today mostly a police action.

Our president wants out.

What he did in Gallagher’s case should tell the generals and the admirals that he has the best interests of the troops at heart and not the deep-state types who made us lose every “war” we’ve fought since Korea.

If only he were the commander in chief during Vietnam.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.