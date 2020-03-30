Fred Weinberg: Trump Understands What Media Doesn't - That US Is the Greatest Nation in the World

The United States of America is the greatest nation on the face of the earth.

This we all know, but you could barely tell that from watching and reading the legacy media for which we constitutionally guarantee the right to exist and which act as the leftist pimps many of them are. I’m referring to CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, The Washington Post and The New York Times as well as some really crappy blogs like HuffPost, Time and Newsweek.

Over the weekend, I was flipping around Netflix and came across a 2004 Disney movie called “Miracle” about the 1980 U.S.A. Hockey win over the Soviet Union — which I, inexplicably, had never watched. (Although I did actually watch the game itself in 1980 on ABC.)

Those Olympics happened after the Russians invaded Afghanistan and the Iranians took our diplomats hostage.

And, frankly, after four years of Jimmy Carter, we needed that win. We needed Al Michaels to say, “Do you believe in Miracles? Yes!”

TRENDING: Frmr Obamacare Chief Pushes Panic, Tells 360K People Hospital Is Out of Ventilators - It Wasn't

And, yes, I know that Disney made the movie and also owns ABC, but this happened in 1980, not in 2016 or yesterday.

If you want to see the difference between a nice guy (Carter) and a wartime commander (President Trump), you should watch it happening today — everyday.

But the American public hasn’t changed very much in the 40 years since that February evening in 1980.

The United States Olympic Committee sent 20 young guys out against a Soviet team that had beaten them 10-3 weeks earlier. They played a physical, defensive game, taking it to the Russians and winning, with a huge crowd in an arena screaming “U.S.A.” Not a crowd of politicians but a crowd of average Americans who believed in this nation then and still do today.

Today we have a president who says the very things many — even a majority — of those average Americans are thinking and thousands more people than you can fit into a big arena stand in the rain outside to see and hear that president say those things.

And, just like that hockey game, you hear thousands of people chanting “U.S.A.” And unlike the cynics in the media and the politicians, they mean it.

That’s not xenophobia. Or racism. Or any of the “isms” the so-called critics hurl at this president.

That’s America.

You know, those people who “get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy toward people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations,” as Barack Obama once put it.

RELATED: Op-Ed: Trump Was Wrong To Call for Conservative Rep. Massie To Be Thrown Out of GOP

Or “to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it,” as Hillary Clinton put it.

Those are the people who look down their elitist noses at you and me.

It’s doubtful that either of those two leftist icons even cared about that hockey game any more than they understood why Ronald Reagan beat Carter in 1980.

They think we’re stupid.

They think this pandemic we’re working our way through is a crisis in the sense of former Obama Chief of staff Rahm Emanuel’s exhortation that you “never want a serious crisis to go to waste.”

Real Americans — those who appreciate both the 1980 Olympic hockey team’s win and President Trump’s leadership style — understand something another former president once said.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

That was Teddy Roosevelt about 110 years ago, in a speech aptly titled “Citizenship in a Republic” at the Sorbonne in Paris. Neither Hillary nor Barack ever gave a speech on that subject which has been quoted as widely, if at all.

Donald Trump, however, is the man in the arena.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.