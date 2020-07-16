Is every Democrat out there nuts?

I’ve said this many times and I’ll say it again: West of the Hudson River, east of the Los Angeles County line and south of the Cook County line there is a whole country out there about which the political establishment knows very little.

In Washington and New York, the politicos and the media like to call us “the American People” as if we are some kind of exhibit in a zoo.

To them, we are.

But if you want to know about our America, with all due respect to our great friends at Southwest Airlines, now would be a great time to get in your cars, take your Trump 2020 face masks and drive a lap of America.

TRENDING: Latest Violence in New York City: Mom Pushing Stroller Choked, Stabbed in Alarming Video

If you’ve never done it, you’ll find out for yourself just how big this country is and how many people just like you and me live here. Think of it as a circular Cannonball Run.

In addition to seeing your nation up close and personal, there’s another benefit.

You’ll start feeling much better about President Trump’s re-election.

I’m not saying he cannot lose. What I am saying is that he is hugely popular among the citizens of Middle America, those people including you and me who have not caught the virus — you know, the Trump Derangement Syndrome virus that the media, the Democrats and other assorted crackpots are trying to spread.

Do you think Middle America will help Trump win re-election in 2020? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (559 Votes) 1% (4 Votes)

If, as an example, you believe a poll that says that the president is only one percent ahead of Joe Biden in Texas, you don’t know Texas (where, full disclosure, we operate KBDT-AM in Dallas).

There is very little appetite in Texas for the Joe Biden platform of killing the energy business. Unless you believe CNN, the New York Times of cable news outlets.

The truth is that even media outlets you think you can trust — The Wall Street Journal, as an example — can do incredibly stupid things. Recently, The Journal reported that there is no evidence that the president’s early shutdown of traffic from China to America helped flatten the curve despite the fact that Biden called the move racist and xenophobic.

We’ll bet that was a 20-something writer and a 40-something editor simply not thinking.

The truth is that most of our neighbors don’t spend much time or attention on following the news because we already know that it is hopelessly biased against reality.

RELATED: Tony Shaffer: Dems Are Using Intelligence Tools To Destablize America from the Inside

But every time we see a city smoking from riots or a one-year-old baby killed by gunfire, that probably does not help the Biden campaign.

The big question is what happens if and when Trump is re-elected?

Will the crazies among the Democrats — which seems to be virtually all of them — keep it up? Will the president need to send in the FBI — the real FBI — and start arresting the rioters as well as the government officials who let them riot and charge them with violations of civil rights laws?

Will you see a governor in jail before his term is up? A mayor? A whole city council (perhaps Minneapolis)?

What will happen when people like Bill de Blasio or Lori Lightfoot find out that there are real legal consequences for not doing their jobs?

Sadly, it will probably be our Middle American neighbors who force the issue.

Take that lap of America this summer and find out for yourself.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.