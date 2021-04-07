Fred Weinberg: The Only Way I'm Flying Woke Delta Again Is if I'm Dead

Who is the greatest enabler of those modern-day multinational corporations that pay no taxes, sell a lot of product and inflict a lot of misery?

Yes, I’m writing about drug cartels.

A good argument could be made that the greatest enabler is one Joseph R. Biden Jr., whose day job is president of the United States of America.

Who is making the most money at the border? The “coyotes” who are busy smuggling people across the border and are essentially employees of the cartels. Unaccompanied minors appear to be more profitable than fentanyl. Or at least comparable to drugs.

The cartels have taken to using color-coded wristbands to identify who has and has not paid during the crossing. One alleged former coyote told Reuters, “They are putting these [bracelets] on so there aren’t killings by mistake.”

Of course, the cartels’ side hustle wouldn’t have taken off had Biden not been in such a hurry to get rid of President Trump’s policies on illegal immigration.

On another topic…

All of a sudden, the executives of Major League Baseball, Coke, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are against the use of photo ID cards in order to vote.

Let’s talk about that.

Have you ever gone to an MLB team’s ticket office “will call” window and tried to pick up a ticket you already paid for and not shown a photo ID? But that didn’t stop a putz like MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred from taking this year’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta in another example of “Get Woke, Go Broke.” Atlanta, where nearly 30 percent of businesses are owned by black people.

And it gets better.

Turns out Manfred is a member of Georgia’s very exclusive Augusta National Golf Club, the home of the Masters, which hasn’t and won’t be moved from Georgia because the club owns the Masters.

Irony is a cruel mistress.

And then there’s Coke.

Now my parents grew up in New York, keeping kosher. Because you don’t mix meat with milk, there was always soda on our dinner table. Even in the Midwest, for us, it was Pepsi and 7 Up because New York was owned by Pepsi.

I was 13 before I knew what Coke was.

And as much as I like Diet Coke and Coke Zero, I like Diet Cherry Dr. Pepper more and I’ll bet I can do without Coke products.

As far as the airlines go, I fly Southwest. I cannot imagine the late Herb Kelleher’s progeny getting “woke.”

I guess that if they did, I would have to go buy another plane and hire a pilot.

But I’ll bet you won’t find me on a Delta or American flight unless they’re flying me to my own funeral and I had no say in the matter.

In general, I have discovered after a lifetime in the media that many so-called “high power” executives have cojones the size of those found on fruit flies. The best executives are those who worry about their businesses and don’t try to tell their customers how they should think or live.

The absolute worst are those who think that because they are insulated from reality they know more than the people who ultimately pay their salaries — the customers.

Trust me on this: From a lifetime in the media observing those folks, they don’t.

