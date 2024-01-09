Anti-Israel activists are more than happy to scream about how much they care about the lives of Palestinians.

They are more than willing to disrupt traffic, destroy celebrations, and make everyone’s lives miserable — as long as it doesn’t cost them anything.

But a Brooklyn father just schooled them on what it means to really care about something or someone.

A video going viral on X shows how one New York City driver dealt with pro-Palestinian protesters blocking the path of his vehicle as he was trying to turn left from the Bowery onto the Manhattan Bridge, according to the New York Post.

The clip was first posted on Instagram by Writers Against the War on Gaza, the Post reported.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language some readers may find offensive.

Angry NYC driver shoves Palestine protesters blocking the Williamsburg bridge during rush hour traffic this morning out of his way “You’re disrupting traffic idiots, you can’t do that, it’s against the law” pic.twitter.com/0bQLsAgUHN — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) January 8, 2024



The video shows the man initially attempting to get the protesters to stop touching his maroon Honda SUV and move out of the way while he was still in his vehicle.

“You’re disrupting traffic, idiots!” the furious man screamed at the protesters. “You can’t do that. That’s against the law.”

Other New Yorkers at the scene can be heard shouting, “Run them over!”

When the protesters continued to harass him, the exasperated man exited the vehicle and confronted them.

“I’m about to start throwing fists. … I’m not going to run y’all over,” he said.

His next statement revealed why he chose to stand up to the pro-Palestinian bullies instead of just giving in like everyone else.

“Get away from my car. I have a daughter in Brooklyn!” he screamed as he began to shove the group of rowdy protesters out of the way of his vehicle, one by one.

One woman warned the protesters not to touch him, but this could easily have escalated into a very dangerous situation.

Surprisingly, the protesters, who vastly outnumbered him, moved back.

“Get out of the way! I have to get home!” the man screamed as he got back into his car, and the group complied, making way for the man’s vehicle to get through.

The video illustrates the growing frustration of people in large cities against protesters who clearly have nothing better to do than disrupt other people’s lives.

But it also demonstrates what true caring and love look like.

While the pro-Palestinian mob can scream all day, they were not willing to put themselves in front of a man who looked like he would run them over to get to his daughter.

In contrast, nothing was going to stop this man from getting home, even if it meant single-handedly fighting every protester in his way.

It makes you think of the people in Israel and why they are fighting so hard to protect their homeland despite all the negativity, anti-Semitic attacks, and condemnation of them by the world media.

According to Reuters, of the 136 hostages still in Gaza, it is unclear how many of them are still alive; however, “at least 23 have been declared dead by Israeli authorities.”

But their families refuse to give up hope.

It’s been 94 days since Hamas terrorists raped, tortured, and murdered over 1,200 people in Israel Over 250 people were ripped from their families. Over 130 hostages including 10 Americans remain captives of murdering rapists pic.twitter.com/ItNIZ3LGSu — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) January 9, 2024

At the end of the day, there’s no real difference between a Brooklyn dad in front of a bridge and the people of Israel behind a wall.

When you know that someone you love is waiting on the other side, nothing will stand in your way.

