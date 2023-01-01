Bill Cosby indicated last week on a radio talk show that he might begin touring in the year to come.

Cosby made his comments Wednesday during an interview with “WGH Talk” host Scott Spears.

Cosby, who is 85, was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 and spent three years in prison before his conviction was overturned in 2021 on a technicality. Prior to his conviction Cosby faced repeated accusations of sexual assault.







“The reality of my situation gets clearer and clearer,” he said.

“The reality that my wife and family and friends respect me and respect what I have tried to do and will continue to do when we quote-unquote get out of this mess,” he said.

Preview of the audience the first night of Bill Cosby ‘s 2023 Comedy Tour…#BillCosby pic.twitter.com/rZhS6sy097 — Bob Marsdale (@BobMarsdale) December 29, 2022

“I know who my enemies happen to be, and I know why they are my enemies,” Cosby said.

Would you ever go see Bill Cosby if he tours in 2023? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 17% (53 Votes) No: 83% (264 Votes)

Cosby said life is looking up.

“When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby said.

Spears then asked Cosby if he would return to the stage in the coming year.

“Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it,” he said.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s representative, said Cosby is “looking at spring/summer to start touring,” according to Variety.

“We have so many — I mean, hundreds of thousands of supporters just asking for him to do a show,” Wyatt said, according to NPR. “We have so many promoters across the country. He is in high demand.”

It’s so wild how Bill Cosby was acting blind and feeble during his trial and now he’s back to returning to tour since he’s out. I hope people show up and heckle him again. — Rod (@rodimusprime) December 29, 2022

Wyatt told NPR that he does not think pending lawsuits against Cosby will impact Cosby’s plans.

“People have looked at the allegations, they’ve looked at the information, and it’s a money grab,” Wyatt said.

In December, five women sued Cosby in New York state, taking advantage of a state law that has temporarily suspended the statute of limitations on sexual assault claims. Most of the allegations against Cosby in the suits stem from the 1970s and 1980s, but one dates back to 1969.

Wyatt told Variety the suits were “frivolous.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.