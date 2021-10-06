He's Freed: Scheller Released from the Brig After Concerned Patriots Pressure Marine Corps

After thousands of Americans demanded justice for a man who spoke his mind in the best tradition of patriotism, Marine Lt. Col Stu Scheller was released from the brig Tuesday.

Scheller, who had posted viral videos condemning military leaders after the deaths of 13 Americans in Kabul and later sounded off on social media, was arrested last week.

His parents demanded he be released from the brig at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina, while the Marines’ judicial process continues, as did multiple congressmen and citizens who donated by the thousands to a legal defense fund that’s raised millions.

On Tuesday, he was freed but also ordered not to speak about his opinions on senior leaders, according to Fox News.

Marine Corps spokesman Maj. Jim Stenger said the release took place “as a result of a mutual agreement between Lt. Col. Scheller, his defense counsel, and the commanding general, Training Command,” according to Military.com.

Attorney Tony Buzbee said the gag order is, to his mind, “illegal.”

“He spoke out as you saw and he said many service members both former like myself and current believed – which is the withdrawal from Afghanistan was completely botched and no one took accountability,” Buzbee told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday’s “The Ingraham Angle.”

“You have the general staff, the high brass, basically trying to pass the buck – and so he spoke out,” he said.

Buzbee said Scheller offered to resign with an honorable discharge, but the Marines wanted more.

“Here’s a guy now that has lost his command, his job, his health care and his pension. We are talking about more than $2.5 million dollars of retirement that he is essentially going to have to walk away from,” he said.

He said the Marines justified jailing Scheller by labeling him a flight risk, “which is ridiculous,” Buzbee said.

“This is the state of affairs as they are now: Once you hurt the generals’ feelings, they are punitive – and that’s where it is,” he said.

Here is the video where Scheller challenged the top ranks of the military:







According to Military.com, Scheller will have what’s known as an Article 32 preliminary hearing to determine whether charges should be filed.

The military website Task & Purpose reported that Scheller is expected to be charged with willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, failure to obey an order, conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman, and showing contempt toward officials.

Scheller’s father, Stuart Scheller Sr., said his son was punished for saying aloud what many others believed.

“All our son did is ask the questions that everybody was asking themselves, but they were too scared to speak out loud,” he said. “He was asking for accountability. In fact, I think he even asked for an apology that we made mistakes, but they couldn’t do that, which is mind-blowing.”

